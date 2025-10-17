Number of Detained Over October 4 Events Reaches 62

Georgia’s Interior Ministry reported detaining 16 additional individuals in connection with the October 4 election-day unrest, bringing the total number of detainees to 62.

Criminal proceedings have also been initiated in absentia against two individuals residing abroad, including former Ministry official Irakli Shaishmelashvili.

Announcing the arrests at an October 17 briefing, Georgian Dream Interior Minister Geka Geladze said the suspects “attempted by violent means to seize the Presidential Palace of Georgia and overthrow the constitutional order.”

Geladze reported that 35 police officers were injured as a result of what he characterized as “unlawful and violent actions carried out by rally participants” during the October 4 unrest. He emphasized that investigative measures are ongoing to identify additional suspects.

According to him, some of the detainees are charged with “calling for the violent overthrow or change of Georgia’s constitutional order or for the overthrow of state power, attempting to seize or block a strategic or critically important facility, organizing and participating in group violence,” while others face charges of “violence against law enforcement officers.”

While refraining from disclosing most suspects’ identities, Geladze specifically named Shaishmelashvili, the former head of the Operational Planning Unit at the Ministry’s Special Tasks Department, who resigned in December amid anti-government protests. He is accused of “calling for the violent overthrow of Georgia’s constitutional order and for the overthrow of state authority.” Geladze did not name the second suspect residing abroad.

Detainees, as identified by activists and family members, reportedly include Mariam Mekantsishvili, Simon Makharadze, Davit Giunashvili, Giorgi Talakhadze, Davit Ghurtskaia, Temur Kurtsikidze, Mikheil Toloraia, Gia Toloraia, and Kakha Kvatchantiradze. Family members of some of these detainees reported that detentions took place in early-morning stressful police raids, with children of the detainees present during arrests.

“We will act with the utmost severity against anyone who tries to undermine the stability of our country and the rule of law,” Geladze further warned. “Anyone who acts against the state or attacks a law enforcement officer will face the full severity of the law.”

Tensions erupted in downtown Tbilisi on October 4, the day of the partially boycotted municipal elections, when a group of protesters attempted to occupy the presidential palace following calls from mass rally organizers. Police dispersed the crowd using pepper spray, tear gas, and water cannons, and pledged to identify all participants. The ruling Georgian Dream party has described the events as a foreign-orchestrated coup attempt and vowed a harsh response.

