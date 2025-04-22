9th Session of Sino-Georgian Trade and Economic Cooperation Joint Commission Held in Tbilisi

The 9th session of the Joint Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation between Georgia and China was held in Tbilisi under the co-chairmanship of Levan Davitashvili, Georgian Dream first Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, and Ling Ji, the Deputy Minister of Commerce of China. The official press release said that the talks focused on trade growth, transit corridors, and expanded market access, including a new agreement on honey exports. The sides also discussed expanding direct flights and emphasized the strategic significance of the Middle Corridor transit route and Georgia’s role in the route’s development.

“The Free Trade Agreement between Georgia and China has significantly strengthened bilateral trade and economic cooperation,” Davitashvili said during the session. “Georgia became the first country in the region to establish a free trade regime with China and thereby underscoring Georgia’s strategic importance as a trade partner and transit hub.”

The session brought together senior Georgian Dream officials, including GD’s Deputy Economy Minister Genadi Arveladze, Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandre Khvtisiashvili, First Deputy Health Minister Irakli Sasania, Deputy Agriculture Minister Lasha Dolidze, Georgia’s Ambassador to China Paata Kalandadze, and the Georgian Chamber of Commerce’s president Giorgi Pertaia.

Davitashvili stressed that trade turnover between the two countries reached $1.92 billion in 2024 – up 17% from the previous year – making China Georgia’s fourth-largest trading partner.

Highlighting Georgia’s post-pandemic recovery, Davitashvili said that Georgia maintained macroeconomic stability and achieved an average economic growth rate of 9.7% in 2024, placing it among the top performers not only in the region but also in Europe.

Following the session, Davitashvili and Ling signed a protocol outlining the session’s outcomes. The two sides also signed an agreement permitting the export of Georgian honey to the Chinese market. Talks over expanding exports to include poultry are ongoing, with an agreement expected in the coming months.

“Levan Davitashvili also invited the head of the Chinese delegation to the 5th ‘Tbilisi Silk Road’ Forum, which will be held on October 22-23 this year,” the release said.

The meeting comes amid what observers describe as Georgian Dream’s growing efforts to reorient Georgia’s foreign policy, deepening ties with China as the country faces mounting Western criticism over democratic backsliding. In a recent sign of closer bilateral relations, a visa exemption agreement between Georgia and the People’s Republic of China came into effect in May 2024, allowing Georgian citizens to enter China without a visa for stays of up to 30 days per visit. In 2023, the two countries officially established a Strategic Partnership.

