Kobakhidze, Chinese Ambassador Hold Second Meeting in Three Weeks

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met with Chinese Ambassador Zhou Qian, marking their fifth meeting since December 2024 and the second in the past three weeks.

The latest meeting with the Chinese diplomat was reported by the Georgian Dream government administration on October 13, hours after Kobakhidze’s meeting with the Belarusian ambassador.

According to an official press release, Ambassador Zhou congratulated Kobakhidze on the ruling party’s “convincing victory” in the October 4 municipal elections.

“The meeting covered the positive dynamics in the development of the strategic partnership between Georgia and China,” the press release added. “The Ambassador handed the Prime Minister of Georgia an official invitation from the Chinese side to the 8th China International Import Expo, which will be held in Shanghai from 5 to 10 November 2025.”

The October 13 meetings with the Chinese and Belarusian ambassadors followed the October 4 municipal vote, which took place amid a partial opposition boycott, limited credible observation, ongoing protests, and a repressive political environment. With voter turnout at 40.93%, lower than in the previous elections, Georgian Dream won all 64 municipalities, according to official results. The ruling party has not received congratulations from Georgia’s traditional Western partners. Hungary, which had also recognized the 2024 parliamentary elections, extended its congratulations this time too.

The meetings also come amid deteriorating ties between Georgian Dream and Western diplomats, whom the ruling party accuses of meddling in the country’s internal affairs. Party officials are criticizing Brussels for not condemning the election-day unrest in Tbilisi on October 4, describing the events as a “foreign-orchestrated coup attempt.” Kobahidze accused the West of “indirectly yet clearly” backing “overthrow and violence.”

On October 7, a Georgian Foreign Ministry official met with Western diplomats. According to the ministry, the diplomats were briefed on the October 4 elections and related developments.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული