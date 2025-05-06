MEGOBARI Act Passes House of Representatives

The MEGOBARI Act has passed the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill received strong support with 349 votes in favor, including 168 Republicans and 181 Democrats, while only 42 representatives, 34 Republicans and 8 Democrats, voted against it.

The bill must now be debated and voted on in the Senate, after which it will go to the President of the United States, who can sign it into law.

The bipartisan bill, sponsored by the Helsinki Commission leaders, would require the U.S. president to sanction members and senior representatives of the Georgian Dream government who are determined to have engaged in significant acts of corruption or acts of violence and intimidation related to blocking the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration. Their immediate family members will also be subject to these sanctions.

The bill’s name – MEGOBARI – means “friend” in Georgian. It is the Mobilizing and Enhancing Georgia’s Options for Building Accountability, Resilience, and Independence Act.

Five representatives spoke during the deliberations. Four of them supported the bill.

Republican Rep. Brian J. Mast of Florida backed the bill, saying the Georgian people are “well-known” for their “pro-American sentiment, while, “unfortunately, our bilateral relationship with Georgia has been eroded by the ruling Georgian Dream party’s moves that mimic Russia’s authoritarian tactics, as well as their rapprochement with China and Iran.” He added, “the United States should reward partners for good behavior,” stressing: “This bill is not an attack on the Georgian people. It seeks to support them by punishing rogue officials who are taking them further away from the United States.”

“This legislation is a response to the deteriorating democratic situation in Georgia. It will let the Georgian people know that we stand by them in their quest for democracy, respect their rights, and deeper integration into the Euro-Atlantic community,” Democrat Rep. Johnny Olszewski from Maryland said, adding, “This also provides a framework for appropriate cooperation with the Georgian government going forward.”

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) praised the protesting Georgian people and denounced what he called the “illegitimate Georgian Dream regime” and the “America-hating mafia cabal” that he said “seeks to sell the country to U.S. adversaries,” referring to China, Iran, and Russia. He also hit out at GD officials for anti-Western propaganda and for accusing top American officials, including President Donald Trump, of acting as “tools” of the “deep state.” He added, “This bill provides for sanctions against Georgian Dream thugs for their illegal actions. It also provides for stronger bilateral ties after confirmation of Georgia’s return to adherence to its constitution.”

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) said, “The Georgian Dream has turned into the Georgian nightmare,” calling the ruling government “illegitimate,” which he accused of rigging the parliamentary elections in October 2024. He praised the ongoing protests and accused the GD government of cracking down on freedom of speech and assembly, using violence against demonstrators, and abusing court procedures to imprison them. Stressing that the MEGOBARI Act is an expression of support to the people of Georgia, he noted that the law will evaluate “all” GD officials for sanctions.

Republican Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio dissented, saying the bill is ” wrongheaded.” He noted, “The American people did not send us here to expand America’s security blanket to more parts of the world. We don’t want to get involved in every conflict we are invited to, and we certainly don’t need to seek out extra ones.” While saying that the U.S. can only “wish the people of Georgia well,” Rep. Davidson urged an “America first” approach.

Republican Rep. Brian J. Mast of Florida further said, “American largess will not be taken advantage of by those who accuse the United States of being part of the Global War Party with the global ‘deep state,'” slamming GD’s infamous conspiracy theories.

Following the adoption of the MEGOBARI Act, U.S. Helsinki Commission Ranking Member Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN-9), Co-Chairman Congressman Joe Wilson (R-SC), Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC) and Congressman Marc Veasey (D-TX) issued a press release welcoming its adoption and saying that “this vital legislation will bolster democratic practices, human rights, and the rule of law” in Georgia, reaffirming US commitment to supporting the country’s Euro-Atlantic integration and countering the influence of authoritarian regimes, particularly Russia.

The Congressmen said the bill sends a strong message to the Georgian people that the US supports them as they fight for their democracy. Describing the founder of the GD Ivanishvili as “corrupt”, his GD party – a “Georgian nightmare”. And the October 2024 elections “fundamentally flawed,” the congressmen stress that the MEGOBARI Act “provides help, mandating sanctions on Putin’s pawns and promising a deepened relationship should Georgia’s democracy and sovereignty be restored.”

“The MEGOBARI Act reinforces our nation’s support for the Georgian people and democratic efforts throughout the Caucasus,” said Congressman Richard Hudson. “This bill is an important counter to Putin and his cronies as they attempt to reassert influence in the region.”

This news was updated on May 6, 13:21, to include the press release by the Congressmen.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული Русский