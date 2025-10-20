GD Interior Minister Geka Geladze Visits Israel

Georgian Dream Interior Minister Geka Geladze is on an official visit to Israel, where he is being hosted by Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Georgian Interior Ministry said on October 20, releasing photos of Geladze and Ben-Gvir.

The visit by Geladze, who is accompanied by a delegation, comes after Ben-Gvir’s official visit to Georgia in August, during which he met with senior Georgian Dream officials, including PM Irakli Kobakhidze and Geladze.

Within the framework of the visit, the Georgian and Israeli counterparts also signed a cooperation memorandum that, according to an official press release, “will facilitate the expansion of police cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the Ministry of National Security of the State of Israel in various areas.”

The memorandum “will also enable the exchange of professional experience and further deepen collaboration between the migration departments and police academies of both countries,” the statement said.

According to the Interior Ministry, during the bilateral meeting, Geladze and Ben-Gvir discussed current relations between the countries’ law enforcement agencies, with a focus on “ongoing and future activities aimed at sharing experience and best practices between the parties.”

Geladze also highlighted the role of police attachés in strengthening bilateral cooperation. The minister “thanked his Israeli counterpart for the productive working meeting and for the hospitality,” the press release concluded.

More to follow…

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on October 20 at 14:40 to include information regarding the signed cooperation memorandum between the sides.

