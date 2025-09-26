Kobakhidze Meets Chinese Ambassador

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met on September 26 with Chinese Ambassador Zhou Qian. It was their fourth reported meeting since December 2024.

“The meeting discussed various directions of cooperation within the Georgia–China strategic partnership and the future prospects of the partnership,” according to the government administration’s press release.

“Particular attention was paid to trade and economic ties between the two countries. The growing dynamics of trade turnover and the importance of the Middle Corridor for further deepening economic relations were highlighted,” the statement said.

Georgia and China established a strategic partnership in July 2023.

The meeting came against the backdrop of Georgian authorities continuing to accuse Western diplomats of meddling in the country’s internal affairs. On September 24 and 25, German Ambassador Peter Fischer and UK Ambassador Gareth Ward were summoned by the Foreign Ministry.

A day before Kobakhidze’s meeting with the Chinese diplomat, German Ambassador Peter Fischer met with the GD government administration head, Levan Zhorzholiani. The press release said the Georgian government’s dissatisfaction with its current relations with Germany was noted during the meeting.

The diplomatic row intensified after 27 European embassies, including Germany and the UK, issued a joint statement rejecting what they called “baseless and damaging accusations” against Western diplomats in Georgia.

