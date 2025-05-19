Georgia’s Special Investigation Service (SIS) will be absorbed into the Prosecutor’s Office, the investigative authority told the media without providing further details, stating that the specifics will be included in the legislative initiative to be submitted to the one-party parliament.

The SIS, launched in 2022 as an independent investigative body under the 2017-2020 Association Agenda between the European Union and Georgia, was tasked with effectively, timely, and independently probing violent crimes and ill-treatment by officials. It is, however, widely seen as lacking independence, showing negligence, and thus complicit in human rights violations, as no police officers have been charged for targeting protesters over the past year.

On April 10, the United Kingdom sanctioned SIS head Karlo (Koka) Katsitadze for failing to investigate and hold accountable the law enforcement officials who have targeted citizens, political opposition leaders, journalists, and young activists during protests since the passage of the Foreign Agents Law in May 2024.

Also Read: