Chief Auditor Bumped to Deputy Finance Minister

Chief Auditor Tsotne Kavlashvili has left office and is poised to be appointed deputy finance minister under the ruling Georgian Dream government.

The government administration confirmed Kavlashvili’s resignation to Civil.ge on June 3, following a report by the pro-government channel Rustavi 2 that he had submitted his resignation request to GD parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili.

Kavlashvili was approved by Parliament in September 2022 as Chief Auditor for a five-year term. The reasons for his early departure are unknown. His relocation comes amid ongoing reshuffles within the Georgian Dream.

He previously served as deputy finance minister from 2015 to 2022 and has held various positions at the Finance Ministry since 2006. Kavlashvili holds a master’s degree in economics and business from Tbilisi State University.

