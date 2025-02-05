GD PM Irakli Kobakhidze Visits Kazakhstan

Georgian Dream Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze visited Kazakhstan accompanied by a delegation. During the visit, Kobakhidze held talks with his Kazakh counterpart, Olzhas Bektenov, on a range of issues, with a focus on strengthening economic ties. According to a press release from the Georgian Dream government, the meeting was followed by expanded talks in which, among other issues, the sides focused on the development of the Middle Corridor to attract additional cargo. As part of the visit, Kobakhidze is also scheduled to meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting in an expanded format , Kobakhidze stressed that his visit to Kazakhstan was not only about strengthening bilateral relations and economic ties, but also about restoring what he called Georgia’s “historical function”. “We have an ambitious task to restore our country to its historical function as much as possible – this is the function of connectivity,” Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian delegation comprises of: Levan Davitashvili, GD Minister of Economy; Maka Botchorishvili, GD Minister of Foreign Affairs; Irakli Karseladze, GD Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure; Davit Songhulashvili, GD Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture; Aleksandre Tsuladze, GD Minister of Education; Shalva Gogoladze, GD Minister of Sports; and Levan Zhorzholiani, Head of the Georgian Dream Government Administration.

Meeting with Kazakhstan’s PM Oljas Bektenov

According to the GD government’s press release, Kobakhidze and his Kazakh counterpart, Olzhas Bektenov, held a one-on-one meeting and discussed various issues, including economic cooperation and the role of the Intergovernmental Economic Cooperation Commission in promoting bilateral relations. They also discussed plans to increase export volumes. The release said that the sides praised the 25% increase in bilateral trade in 2024 compared to the same period last year.

PMs of Georgia and Kazakhstan Hold Meeting in Expanded Format

Following the one-on-one meeting between Kobakhidze and his Kazakh counterpart, the parties held talks in an expanded format, during which, according to the GD government’s press release, the discussion focused on “cooperation in the fields of tourism and investment, as well as the importance of joint efforts to promote the development of the Middle Corridor and attract additional cargo”. The talks also touched on the prospects for increasing the volume of transportation of Kazakh energy resources through Georgian transport infrastructure and Black Sea ports.

Georgia, Kobakhidze said, “welcomes the prospects for increasing the transportation of Kazakh energy resources, particularly oil and oil products, through Georgia’s transport infrastructure and Black Sea ports.”

Kobakhidze further noted that “transit and transport are key areas of our cooperation”. As noted in the release, the GD Prime Minister also emphasized that Kazakhstan is one of Georgia’s “strategic and fast-growing tourism markets”. He also reiterated Georgia’s interest in attracting investment and welcomed Kazakh investors in particular.

“Close cooperation between the railways of Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan has made it possible to implement the Middle Corridor project. Accordingly, this route is used for container rail transportation from China to Europe and vice versa,” said Kobakhidze. He added that “it is advisable to intensify efforts to promote the development of the Middle Corridor and attract additional cargo.” According to Kobakhidze, Georgia has the opportunity to be a link between Europe, the Middle East and South Asia, as well as between Central Asia and East Asia. He also pointed out that the development of international connectivity provides Georgia with a unique opportunity to “become a digital hub between Europe and Asia.”

“Georgia is one of Kazakhstan’s important economic partners. In this regard, positive trends in investment are noteworthy,” said Olzhas Bektenov. “Kazakh entrepreneurs have invested approximately $620 billion in the Georgian economy. Our unwavering determination is to further strengthen our investment partnership and improve business conditions.” He said he believed in great potential for further diversification of the bilateral trade relations adding that “Kazakhstan is firmly committed to expanding regional connectivity and systematically improving the relevant infrastructure and conditions.”

