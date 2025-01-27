GD Parliament Speaker Papuashvili Visits Hungary

Shalva Papuashvili, Chair of the Georgian Dream Parliament, arrived in Hungary on January 26, leading a delegation for a series of high-level meetings. On January 27, he met with with László Kövér, Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, with the meeting focusing on strengthening inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries, according to the official press release by the GD parliament. A framework agreement on cooperation between the two parliaments was signed following the meeting. During his visit, Mr Papuashvili will also meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and President Tamás Sulyok.

„With Georgian Parliamentary delegation, I am excited to start a visit to Hungary. It is noteworthy that the first official visit of the XI convocation of the Parliament of Georgia begins in the country most distinguished with steadfast support in our efforts for European integration and in our commitment to regional peace, prosperity, and cooperation,” stated Papuashvili.

The Georgian delegation comprised the following GD parliament members: Nikoloz Samkharadze, Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee; Levan Makhashvili, Chair of the EU Integration Committee; Greta Tsitsava, Deputy Chair of the Georgian Dream faction; and Irakli Mezurnishvili, First Deputy Chair of the Sector Economy and Economic Policy Committee as head of the Georgia-Hungary Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, László Kövér

According to the GD parliament administration, during the meeting of Shalva Papuashvili with László Kövér, Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, the two parties highlighted the “positive dynamics in inter-parliamentary relations” and additionally emphasized the importance of signing a framework agreement on cooperation between the Georgian Parliament and the Hungarian National Assembly, which “will further strengthen the ties between the legislative bodies.”

László Kövér noted that “the relations between Georgia and Hungary are strong, intense, and dynamic,” adding that both countries place great importance on protecting sovereignty and national interests. He pointed out that the two nations “face a number of similar challenges, which provides a solid foundation for fruitful cooperation.”

Shalva Papuashvili expressed appreciation for the opportunity to visit Hungary “at a time of geopolitical instability, when the world is facing various political and security challenges.” He added: “In today’s difficult environment, further cooperation and mutual support between friendly countries such as Georgia and Hungary takes on even greater importance.”

The sides discussed “Georgia’s plans for EU membership”, stating that Georgia aims to implement 90% of the obligations under the Association Agreement by 2028. Papuashvili emphasized that this step will yield “significant results” for Georgia’s legal and institutional alignment with the EU.

Papuashvili stated that Georgia “will prove that it is a leader among the candidate countries and be ready for EU membership by 2030.” He thanked Hungary “for its readiness to assist us in this process. Your experience is very useful to us,” he added.

Signing a Framework Agreement on Cooperation

Within the framework of visit a framework agreement on cooperation was signed between Georgian Parliament and the Hungarian National Assembly; According to press GD parliament press, release the agreement “emphasizes the historical friendship between Georgia and Hungary, based on shared European values, and aims to promote bilateral relations and mutually beneficial exchanges between the legislative bodies of the two countries.”

In accordance to the agreement, the GD parliament is to benefit from the Hungarian National Assembly’s experience with EU integration, will the latter “committed to providing assistance in all capacities to further the country’s journey towards EU membership,” as outlined in the release.

Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán congratulated the Georgian Dream (GD) party on its “victory” in highly disputed October 26, 2024 parliamentary elections even before the official elections results were announced and visited Tbilisi just two days later, on October 28.

More to follow…

