GD PM Kobakhidze Visits Uzbekistan

On March 4, Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, accompanied by a GD delegation, arrived in Uzbekistan. During his visit, Kobakhidze met with the Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (Parliament of Uzbekistan) Nuriddin Ismoilov and the Chair of the Senate Tanzila Narbaeva. The meetings are planned with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

“Developing our connectivity function, the Middle Corridor, is one of the tasks, and in this regard, cooperation with Central Asian countries in general, and Uzbekistan in particular, is of great importance,” said Kobakhidze.

According to a press release from the GD government, the 10th session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation between Georgia and Uzbekistan will be held in Tashkent.

The GD delegation includes GD Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili, GD Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Botchorishvili, GD Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Irakli Karseladze, GD Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Davit Songulashvili, GD Minister of Sports Shalva Gogoladze and the Head of the GD Government Administration Levan Zhorzholiani.

Meeting with Chair of Senate Tanzila Narbaeva

During the meeting with the chair of the Senate, Tanzila Narbaeva, the parties discussed ways to strengthen intergovernmental and interparliamentary cooperation.

Kobakhidze highlighted Georgia’s strategic geographic location as a key link between Europe and Asia, and pointed to the country’s ongoing infrastructure projects aimed at improving regional connectivity. “We are building roads and planning a new international airport in Tbilisi and a port on the Black Sea. These projects align with the Middle Corridor initiative, and we want to maximize our contribution to its development,” he said.

The official press release said that he also underscored opportunities for cooperation in education, science, sport and culture, and cited the historical ties between Georgia and Uzbekistan as a basis for expanding bilateral relations.

Narbaeva welcomed the growing partnership and reiterated Uzbekistan’s commitment to further strengthening ties with Georgia. “Our relations are growing stronger, and I believe that your visit will contribute to further deepening of our cooperation,” she said.

Meeting with Speaker of Legislative Chamber Nuriddin Ismoilov

Kobakhidze met with Nuriddin Ismoilov, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Parliament of Uzbekistan, to discuss deepening cooperation between the two countries. During the meeting, both sides underlined the strong ties between their legislative bodies and explored opportunities for further economic cooperation.

“Our countries are connected by good economic cooperation, but there is a great opportunity to expand it. Bilateral trade turnover can be significantly improved,” Kobakhidze stated. He highlighted Georgia’s efforts to enhance its role as a regional transit hub, stressing the GD government’s commitment to improving connectivity.

Kobakhidze also underscored the country’s liberal economic policies aimed at fostering a favorable investment climate, including for Uzbek investors. Beyond economic cooperation, Kobakhidze pointed to tourism as a key area of engagement. “There are many areas where we can further deepen cooperation,” he said, citing potential partnerships in the arts, science, education, and sports.

Ismoilov, for his part, praised Georgia’s democratic progress and political stability. “Georgia has already become a model of democratic development and reform,” he said.

