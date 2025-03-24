GD FM Botchorishvili Visits Hungary

Georgian Dream Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili is visiting Hungary on March 24. During her visit, she met with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, followed by their joint statements to the press, and attended Hungary’s Ambassadorial Conference.

As the GD remains largely isolated from the West, the anti-liberal Viktor Orbán’s Hungary is one of the few that talks to Georgia’s current embattled government.

“Honored to welcome Maka Botchorishvili in Budapest. Georgia faces constant pressure from Brussels just for standing up for its national values. The new US administration has unsettled the Brussels elite, who now try to isolate patriotic governments. We won’t let that happen,” Szijjártó tweeted after the meeting.

Joint Press Point

The Hungarian minister told the press that Georgia’s case is an example of how the “‘international liberal mainstream’s global dictatorship” seeks to pressure “patriotic” governments to act against their national interests. He also claimed that the Georgian case demonstrates Brussels’ desire to see its preferred forces in power while viewing the rise of national forces as a crisis.

He said the US President Donald Trump has changed this practice of liberal forces in international politics, praising Trump’s decision to cancel a large part of USAID projects around the world.

Szijjártó also condemned what he called Brussels’ “interference in Georgia’s internal affairs” and expressed his support for the GD government. He also condemned the EU’s decision to suspend visa-free travel for holders of Georgian diplomatic passports, noting that Hungary was against the suspension and that it would continue to oppose the EU’s current policy towards Georgian Dream government.

GD FM Botchorishvili expressed her gratitude for Hungary’s position towards Georgia and praised the bilateral relations between the two countries, focusing on economic relations.

She also spoke about Georgia’s role in the Middle Corridor project and its importance for the EU and expressed her hope that Hungary would support Georgia in this matter within the EU structures.

Botchorishvili stressed the importance of peace in the face of continued Russian occupation.

She also thanked Hungarian experts for promoting Georgia’s interests in the EU integration process.

NOTE: Szijjártó and Botchorishvili’s press-conference statements in this news article are based on the Georgian translation of their statements in Hungarian and English respectively.

