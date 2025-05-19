ComCom: TV Imedi Leads Georgia’s Ad Market in Q1 2025

Pro-government broadcaster and Georgian Dream mouthpiece TV Imedi held the largest share of commercial television advertising revenues in the first quarter of 2025, earning GEL 6.1 million, an increase of GEL 0.8 million from the same period last year, the Georgian National Communications Commission reported on May 16. The three TV channels with the highest revenues are Imedi TV, Rustavi 2, and POSTV, all of which are pro-government.

Imedi TV was followed by Media Holding Rustavi 2, whose commercial revenues remained unchanged at GEL 1.8 million. Another pro-government propagandist outlet, POSTV, saw its revenues rise by GEL 0.2 million, reaching GEL 1.7 million.

Among opposition broadcasters, Formula TV, revenues increased by GEL 0.8 million, compared to the corresponding period last year, bringing its total to GEL 1.5 million in the first quarter. TV Pirveli also saw an increase of GEL 0.4 million, reaching GEL 1.2 million.

The business news portal bm.ge maintained its previous year’s performance at GEL 0.8 million, while GDS TV remained flat at GEL 0.4 million.

The Public Broadcaster posted a GEL 0.3 million increase compared to Q1 2024, totaling GEL 0.4 million. Revenues for Silknet doubled to GEL 0.2 million, while Palitra News remained unchanged at GEL 0.1 million.

In total, commercial advertising revenues across television and radio reached GEL 16.4 million in Q1 2025, a 5% increase from the same period in 2024. Television alone accounted for GEL 14.8 million, up 5.7%.

Direct advertising made up 74% of TV ad revenues. Sponsorships contributed 14.8%, and product placement accounted for 10.8%. Radio stations brought in GEL 1.7 million, up 1.1% year-on-year. Of that, 89% came from direct advertising and 11% from sponsorship.

The broader media landscape, however, continues to face turbulence beyond advertising trends.

Opposition-leaning Mtavari TV officially ceased operations on May 1, having been off the air since February 15. Internal conflicts have plagued the channel, with general director Giorgi Gabunia accusing co-founder Zaza Okuashvili of attempting to shut down the outlet and advancing the interests of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

On Feb. 24, the ruling Georgian Dream party introduced two controversial amendments to the Law on Broadcasting. One would prohibit foreign funding of audio-visual media, while the other would grant the Communications Commission (ComCom) broad new powers to regulate broadcasting content, effectively ending industry self-regulation.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული