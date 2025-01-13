GD Parliament Members Implicated in Abu-Dhabi Hotel Brawl

GD MPs Irakli Zarkua, Viktor Sanikidze, and Gela Samkharauli have been implicated in a brawl in Abu-Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on January 13, where they physically assaulted a Georgian citizen, Lasha Gabitashvili. MPs were reportedly in Abu Dhabi on a private trip to attend a concert with their family members and other GD representatives.

The footage shows the GD MPs approaching the table and hitting Gabitashvili, followed by a fight, with hotel staff trying to break it up. Following the incident, Gabitashvili reportedly called the police and filed a complaint in the local Abu-Dhabi court. One more alleged attacker, Giorgi Gogoladze, was reportedly detained by local police for hurling a plate at a hotel employee and injuring him.

As he retreats after the fight is broken up, Sanikidze can be heard threatening Gabitashvili that he’ll be punished when he returns to Georgia. The footage sparked outrage in Tbilisi, where protests against GD have raged for over 40 days. There have been calls on social media for Gabitashvili to be protected upon his return to Georgia. This comes as many protesters faced reprisals from the police and the thugs (Titushky), who are often used by the authorities to threaten and punish the regime’s opponents.

The day before, on January 12, Gabitashvili confronted Irakli Zarkua both inside and outside the same hotel, asking him whether he was aware of detentions in Batumi. The incident continued outside the hotel where Gabitashvili called Zarkua a “Russian slave” and a “traitor.” The two men swore at each other. The footage showed another GD MP, Viktor Sanikidze, looking at his phone and pretending not to hear the accusations, for which he got widely ridiculed after the video went viral the same day. It is reasonable to assume that today’s attack was in retaliation.

Incidents of Georgian citizens confronting GD representatives at home and abroad are becoming more frequent as the GD authorities continue to ignore the protests and reprisals against dissent restart.

