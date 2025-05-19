GPB Dismisses ‘Real Space’ Staff After Refusal to Accept Reassignments

The Georgian Public Broadcaster has dismissed the producer, editor and several journalists of its long-running program “Real Space” after the team refused to accept reassignment to other departments within the network, citing concerns over editorial freedom and the effective shutdown of the show.

Producer Keti Kapanadze, editor Tukha Kvinikadze, co-host Soso Katsitadze, and journalists Tamar Mshvenieradze and Omar Tsotsoria were all officially dismissed from GPB on May 13. According to the team, they were terminated for declining the management’s proposal to work on other platforms and perform duties unrelated to their previous roles on “Real Space” after the program was terminated.

The decision marks the latest development in a broader dispute between the editorial team and GPB management, which began in April when the broadcaster informed the team that “Real Space” would not be renewed beyond its current project term. That announcement followed the April 11 dismissal of the show’s anchor, Nino Zautashvili, who had publicly criticized the GPB board. Journalist Vasil Ivanov-Chikovani was also dismissed the same day under similar circumstances. Both terminations were issued by GPB Director Tinatin Berdzenishvili.

In a joint statement released on May 5, the remaining team members condemned the shutdown of the 12-year-old program and described the network’s reassignment offer as an attempt to coerce them into legitimizing the decision. “Let’s call a spade a spade,” they said. “The current management of GPB… shut down the 12-year-old program Real Space and illegally dismissed its host, Nino Zautashvili.”

They further stated that the broadcaster no longer offered them a platform to “bring truth to the viewers.”

As of this week, Real Space has been moved to the archived programs section on GPB’s website. The names of dismissed staff have been removed from the show’s description. Only Guranda Goginashvili and Meri Shikhashvili—two employees currently on maternity leave whose contracts remain active—are still listed.

The dispute follows months of internal tensions and allegations of political pressure, particularly amidst the pro-democracy and pro-EU rallies. Demonstrators have gathered daily for several months near the GPB, demanding objective coverage of developments in the country.

