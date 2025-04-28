The Daily Beat: 27 April

Anti-regime protests in Georgia marked their 150th consecutive day on Saturday, with demonstrators continuing to demand a rerun of national elections and the immediate release of those they say were illegally detained during earlier rallies. Protesters also intensified their calls for the government to resign. Protesters have once again blocked traffic on Rustaveli Avenue in a continuing display of defiance. For more updates on the Georgia resistance, don’t forget to follow our live blog.

Irakli Garibashvili, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party and twice former prime minister, announced that he is leaving the party and stepping down from both his party role and politics entirely. He declared that he has “accomplished” his goals and intends to transition into the private sector to “test” his abilities in other fields.

During a live broadcast on Imedi TV, from Washington D.C., Levan Davitashvili, Georgian Dream First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, acknowledged the difficult legacy and strained relations, saying that the US and GD government positions are “in full convergence” with the sides pursuing a “positive agenda” in bilateral relations. He also expressed hope for a strategic reset under the Trump administration.

In 2024, a total of 3,587 individuals acquired Georgian citizenship. Among them, the majority—2,361—were previously Russian citizens. Over the past decade, Russians have consistently been the largest group of new citizens in Georgia, according to official data. Germans ranked second, with 251 former German citizens obtaining Georgian citizenship in 2024.

As of January 1, 2025, the population of Georgia reached 3,704,500, according to the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat). This reflects an increase of 9,900 individuals compared to the same time last year. In 2024, the country experienced a negative natural increase of -4,488, but this was offset by a positive net migration of 14,386.

On April 24, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte released the 2024 Annual Report, highlighting key achievements and priorities. The report mentions practical cooperation with Georgia but lacks political context, omitting the 2008 Bucharest Summit’s commitment to Georgia’s eventual membership and its status as a NATO aspirant.

Members of the U.S. Helsinki Commission are urging transatlantic partners to demand new parliamentary elections in Georgia and the release of protesters arrested by the “illegitimate regime.” They emphasize that failing to act would betray Georgians’ hopes and threaten South Caucasus security. Their statement of support for the 150-day anti-regime protests in Georgia highlights these critical demands.