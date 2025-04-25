Helsinki Commission Urges Partners to Call for New Elections and Release of Prisoners in Georgia

The U.S. Helsinki Commission members are calling on transatlantic partners to join them in demanding new parliamentary elections in Georgia and the release of prisoners arrested during recent protests by the “illegitimate regime” -echoing the very same two demands voiced by the protesters in Georgia and warn that the failure to act would betray hopes of millions of Georgians and undermine security of the South Caucasus. Their statement, reaffirming support for Georgia’s protests, comes a day before Georgia’s anti-regime resistance marks 150th consecutive days.

“Tomorrow marks the 150th consecutive day of peaceful demonstrations in Georgia, an extraordinary expression of Georgians’ enduring commitment to freedom and independence for their country. We are proud to stand with the Georgian people as they refuse to surrender their democratic aspirations to an illegitimate regime,” the statement reads.

It slams the Georgian Dream government for clinging to power by denying Georgians rights and liberties. “By cracking down on independent media, opposition political parties, and peaceful protestors, Georgian Dream is isolating their country from the transatlantic community and condemning Georgia to a future of repression aligned with Russia, China, and Iran,” the statement adds.

Calling Georgia “once… a beacon of hope” in the South Caucasus, the Helsinki Commission members warn international partners that they may lose “an ally firmly committed to our shared security and democratic values” and leave Georgians “to suffer under a Russian-controlled authoritarian government” if the country continues on its path to autocracy.

“We call on our transatlantic partners to join us in demanding new free and fair elections and the release of all political prisoners in Georgia. Failure to act would not only betray the hopes and dreams of millions of Georgians, but also greatly diminish the possibility of a free, secure, and prosperous South Caucasus,” the statement warns.

The signatories are Helsinki Commission Chairman Senator Roger Wicker (MS), Co-Chairman Representative Joe Wilson (SC-02), Ranking Member Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (RI), Ranking Member Representative Steve Cohen (TN-09), Representative Richard Hudson (NC-09), and Senator John Cornyn (TX)

