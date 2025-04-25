Georgia’s Population 3.704 Million – Geostat

According to the National Statistic Office of Georgia (Geostat), the country’s population reached 3,704,500 as of January 1, 2025, marking an increase of 9,900 people compared to the same time last year. Notably, in 2024, there was a negative natural increase of -4,488 and a positive net migration of 14,386.

Females make up 52% of the population, while males comprise 48%, resulting in a sex ratio of 93 men per 100 women. The life expectancy at birth in 2024 remains almost unchanged, equaling 74.9 years, a slight decrease of 0.1 unit from the previous year. The life expectancy for males is 70.5 years, while that for females is 79.3 years. The median age of the population is 39 years.

Source: Geostat

People ages 15 to 64 make up 64.2% of the population. Children ages 0 to 14 represent 19.2%, while 16.6% of the population is 65 or older.

Urban residents make up 61.5% of the total population. About one-third live in the capital, Tbilisi, with a population of 1.282 million. The second most populous region is Kvemo Kartli (438 thousand), followed by Imereti (433 thousand), the Adjara Autonomous Republic (366 thousand), and Kakheti (298 thousand). Other regional populations include Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti (283 thousand), Shida Kartli (242 thousand), Samtskhe-Javakheti (140 thousand), Guria (100 thousand), Mtskheta-Mtianeti (92 thousand), and Racha-Lechkhumi (25 thousand).

In 2024, emigration from Georgia decreased by 50.5% from the previous year, with 121,425 persons leaving the country. Meanwhile, immigration declined by 34% to 135,811 persons. The majority of immigrants (85.6%) and emigrants (85.8%) were of working age (15-64 years old). Notably, 48.2% of immigrants and 53.2% of emigrants are Georgian citizens. Of the remaining immigrants, the majority were citizens of the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Turkey, India, and Azerbaijan.

Note: The figures do not cover residents of the occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions.

