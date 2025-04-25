Russians Lead in Obtaining Georgian Citizenship in 2024

In 2024, 3,587 people acquired Georgian citizenship, with most of them, 2,361, previously holding Russian citizenship. Russians have consistently topped the list over the past decade, official data show.

Germans ranked second, with 251 former German citizens becoming Georgian citizens in 2024. Between 100 and 200 people from each of the following countries – the United States, Armenia, Ukraine, and Israel – also received Georgian citizenship last year.

Among those who lost Georgian citizenship by acquiring another, the highest number, 802, became Russian citizens. Greece followed, with 200 former Georgian citizens obtaining Greek citizenship.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)