Davitashvili Stresses “Positive Agenda” in Relations with New US Administration

While acknowledging the difficult legacy and strained relations, Georgian Dream First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Levan Davitashvili said that the US and GD government positions are “in full convergence” with the sides pursuing a “positive agenda” in bilateral relations. He expressed hope for a strategic reset under the Trump administration.

Speaking during a live broadcast on Imedi TV, Davitashvili provided details of ongoing meetings in Washington, D.C., emphasizing the message that Georgian Dream has voiced on numerous occasions lately of readiness to “start from a new page” in bilateral cooperation. He underscored Georgia’s interest in identifying mutually beneficial economic and strategic priorities with new US administration.

The Vice Prime Minister noted that during his visit to the US to attend the April 22–23, 2025 Spring Meetings with IMF and IFC representatives, meetings had also taken place with the State Department, the Departments of Commerce and Treasury, and that talks were scheduled with the U.S. Trade Representative and the White House.

“We began with the State Department because establishing clear political positions is a critical prerequisite for further cooperation, including in economic areas,” he said, adding that the countries discussed “all aspects of bilateral relations”, including past tensions, but “focused primarily on future cooperation.”

Ambassador Appointment Still Under Review

Asked about appointing a new Georgian ambassador to Washington, Davitashvili acknowledged the existence of a difficult legacy in the relations, adding that the appointment was progressing through standard diplomatic procedures. He added that he had already been informed about the nominated candidates, but that the topic was not discussed during his meetings with U.S. officials.

Davitashvili said that Georgia will soon have a new Ambassador to the United States and this will further strengthen bilateral relations.

Georgia’s previous ambassador to the U.S., Davit Zalkaliani, resigned on Dec. 1 amid the US criticism of the police’s violent crackdown on pro-EU protesters in Tbilisi. GD Prime Minister Kobakhidze, expressed solidarity with Zalkaliani, who he said was under “very great pressure from various sides.”

The GD Vice PM also addressed broader relations between Georgia and the United States, saying that both governments have inherited a “difficult legacy” and that strategic cooperation should be restarted on new terms.

“Of course, in the last months of the previous administration’s activities, many things deteriorated in our relations. We should start strategic cooperation from a new page,” he said. “I think that restoring strategic cooperation is one of the main tasks for both governments… We can include many specific new directions in the agenda, which, of course, should be favorable for both countries—both for the United States of America and for Georgia.”

U.S. Sanctions

Davitashvili also addressed U.S. sanctions imposed last year against several Georgian officials. “Sanctions that were imposed on some representatives of the Georgian government without absolutely any basis are certainly one of the hindering factors in relations, and of course, this must be changed,” Davitashvili said. “However, we understand that for the Georgian government, as well as for the new administration, legacy is quite difficult and this will take time, but it is important that we start a dialogue and this requires appropriate procedures even if there is political will.”

Following the use of force against peaceful pro-European protesters in November and December 2024, the United States responded by sanctioning officials from Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. The U.S. Department of the Treasury also placed Bidzina Ivanishvili, honorary chairman of the ruling party, under sanctions through its Russian Harmful Foreign Activities program.

Trade Talks and Middle Corridor Development

Davitashvili highlighted growing trade ties, noting that bilateral trade turnover amounts to USD 2.2 billion and stressed that Georgia serves as a regional hub for American goods entering Central Asia and the South Caucasus. He noted that the US market is important for Georgia. He announced a new initiative proposed during talks with the U.S. Department of Commerce, namely a framework memorandum aimed at identifying new sectors of mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

“Our proposal is to jointly identify areas that will be economically mutually beneficial. That is why we want to develop new directions, including the effective development of the Middle Corridor, and to use even more trade potential, that Georgia has, for American companies,” he said.

Prior to the US visit, Levan Davitashvili met with US Ambassador Robin Dunnigan on April 1 for what the Georgian side described as talks on prospects for economic cooperation. The meeting followed an earlier meeting with GD Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, during which, according to the US side, the US highlighted steps that Georgia could take to improve frayed relations. The meetings with Davitashvili and Botchorishvili were the only meetings between the U.S. ambassador and GD officials since the disputed October 26 parliamentary elections.

This news may be updated…

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)