GD’s Longest-Serving Minister, Tsulukiani, Resigns

Tea Tsulukiani, the longest-serving minister under the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) government and current Minister of Culture, said he was stepping down from the cabinet to prepare for her MP role. She is slated sixth on GD’s election list of MP candidates.

First appointed the Minister of Justice (2012-2020), since 2021, Tsulukiani has served as Georgia’s Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth. A lawyer by profession, Tsulukiani has been one of GD’s most loyal and most controversial figures, known for attempts to establish party control over the subordinate agencies, as well as arbitrary staff dismissals, which often led to protests and numerous court cases against her decisions – which the applicants often won.

“Tomorrow will be my last working day,” said Tsulukiani while attending a memorial evening, “I don’t know what I should do in Parliament and why they call for a lawyer like me… who is a bit of a hooligan, who cannot keep her tongue – which can sometimes be a problem,” she added, wryly, but gave no specific reasons for her resignation.

