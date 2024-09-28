Education Minister Quits

Georgian Minister of Education and Science Giorgi Amilakhvari resigned a month before the October vote, announcing his plans to return to the private sector after four years in the ruling party team.

“I asked the Prime Minister and the leaders of our team to allow me to return to the private sector after four years of relentless work and continue to support our team from there – so we made this decision together for me to leave the post of Minister,” Amilakhvari said on September 28.

He thanked PM Irakli Kobakhidze and GD patron Bidzina Ivanishvili for their support and said he would back the party from outside politics. “I remain an ordinary soldier of our political team. I am sure that on October 26, the Georgian Dream will get a landslide victory, and the peaceful and steady development of the country will continue,” he added.

“Giorgi’s departure is a significant loss for the Georgian government and the ruling party as a whole,” said Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. No replacement for the Education Minister has been announced yet.

Amilakhvari joined the ruling Georgian Dream party in 2020. He was a GD MP in the tenth convocation of the Parliament from the party list and served as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Education and Science. In March 2023, Amilakhvari was appointed the Minister of Education. Amilakhvari’s tenure was marked by an overtly nationalistic and conservative ideological pivot in education plans.

A few days ago, another GD minister, Tea Tsulukiani of the Ministry of Culture, resigned, ostensibly because she is standing as a candidate for elections.

