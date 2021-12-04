Tbilisi City Council Elects Chair, Other Officials

Tbilisi City Council (Sakrebulo), where the ruling Georgian Dream party commands a majority, elected its Chair, Vice Chairs as well as the chairs of Sakrebulo commissions during its first session on December 3.

The Sakrebulo elected Giorgi Tkemaladze of the GD as the Chair with 27 votes in favor out of the total 50 and one against. Tkemaladze held the position in the previous convocation of the Assembly as well.

Tbilisi councilors elected Giorgi Akhvlediani as the First Vice-Chair and Tinatin Nibloshvili and Zurab Abashidze as Vice-Chairs as well

The Assembly also elected the Chairs of Sakrebulo Commissions, bodies responsible for preparing issues for discussion in the Sakrebulo, overseeing the implementation of its decisions and the City Hall’s activities.

The elected Commission Chairs are:

Commission on Legal Affairs and Human Rights – Levan Zhorzholiani

Property Management and Financial-Budgetary Commission – Irakli Kheladze

Health and Social Issues Commission – Zurab Chikviladze

Education and Culture Commission – Kakha Labuchidze

Environment Protection Commission – Nikoloz Kakhetelidze

Economic Development, Investment Policy and International Relations Commission – Levan Arveladze

Denomination and Symbols Commission – Nino Vardosanidze

Sports and Youth Affairs Commission – Giorgi Chakvetadze

Urban Planning and Municipal Utilities Commission – Revaz Sokhadze

Audit Commission – Levan Japaridze

Transport Issues Commission – Shalva Ogbaidze

Georgian Dream, United National Movement and For Georgia also established their own respective factions in the assembly.

UNM and For Georgia walked out during the first meeting in protest. For Georgia cited GD and the opposition’s dismissal to elect officials through collaboration as a reason. Meanwhile, UNM has said they expressed solidarity to the deceased UNM Batumi Councilor-elect Nugzar Putkaradze – who the party has claimed was being pressured by the ruling GD to switch sides – with the act. Both parties said, despite the protest, their councilors would return to participate in Sakrebulo’s work.

In the 2021 local elections, Georgian Dream received 29 seats in the Tbilisi Sakrebulo, UNM – 13, For Georgia – 4, Lelo – 2, Girchi – More Freedom – 1 and For People – 1.

Read Also: