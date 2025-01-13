Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 8% in 2024

On January 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 8% in 2024 compared to the previous year, amounting USD 23.429 billion.

According to Geostat, Georgia’s exports increased by 7.8% year-on-year, reaching USD 6.56 billion, while imports grew by 8.1% to USD 16.86 billion. The trade deficit amounted to USD 10.30 billion, accounting for 44% of the total trade turnover.

Source: Geostat

Geostat will publish detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on 20 January, 2025.

