Batumi Port. October 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 3% in January-August 2024

Civil.ge Send an email 13/09/2024 - 11:51
On September 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 3% in January-August 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, amounting USD 14,703.2 million.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports increased by 2.4% to reach USD 4.173 billion, while imports increased by 3.3% and totaled USD 10.530 billion. The trade deficit amounted to USD 6.356 billion, representing 43.2% of the overall trade turnover.

Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on September 19, 2024.

