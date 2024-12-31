skip to content
Protests against what citizens see as fraudulent elections, Tbilisi, Nov. 4, Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Germany Imposes Ban on Nine Georgian Nationals

Civil.ge Send an email 31/12/2024 - 23:03
The Foreign Ministry of Germany announced on December 31 that Germany has issued entry bans for nine people “primarily responsible for the violence against protesters and opposition members in Georgia.”

The Ministry said that “the right to protest peacefully is one of the universal human rights – protecting it is our responsibility.” It is not yet known who the sanctioned persons are.

So far more than 100 officials and individuals responsible for undermining democracy and violating human rights in Georgia have been sanctioned by U.S., Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, UK and Ukraine.

More to follow...

