News
Germany Imposes Ban on Nine Georgian Nationals
The Foreign Ministry of Germany announced on December 31 that Germany has issued entry bans for nine people “primarily responsible for the violence against protesters and opposition members in Georgia.”
The Ministry said that “the right to protest peacefully is one of the universal human rights – protecting it is our responsibility.” It is not yet known who the sanctioned persons are.
So far more than 100 officials and individuals responsible for undermining democracy and violating human rights in Georgia have been sanctioned by U.S., Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, UK and Ukraine.
More to follow...
Also Read:
- 27/12/2024 – Germany’s Baerbock Broaches “Targeted Sanctions,” Warns Georgia’s EU Future at Risk
- 27/12/2024 – BREAKING: U.S. Sanctions Bidzina Ivanishvili
- 21/12/2024 – Latvia Sanctions Another 13 Georgian Citizens
- 19/12/2024 – U.S. Department of Treasury Sanctions Georgian MIA Officials for Brutality Against Protesters, Journalists, and Politicians
- 19/12/2024 – UK Sanctions Senior Georgian Authorities, Including Minister of Interior
- 16/12/2024 – Estonia Sanctions Kobakhidze, 14 Other Officials Over Crackdown
- 15/11/2024 – Lithuania Sanctions Kobakhidze, 16 Other Officials Over Crackdown
- 05/12/2024 –Ukraine Sanctions Ivanishvili and His Associates