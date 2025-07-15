Latvia Sanctions Another 55 Georgian Citizens

Latvia has imposed entry bans on 55 additional Georgian citizens, Foreign Minister Baiba Braže said on July 14.

“I have included 55 Georgian citizens on Latvia’s persona non grata list, imposing a ban on their entry into Latvia. This decision was made in accordance with Section 61(2) of the Immigration Law,” Braže said on social media. The individuals’ identities have not been disclosed.

Latvia joins Lithuania and Estonia in sanctioning an extensive group of Georgian officials and other individuals amid the EU’s ongoing struggle to adopt broader measures, which require the unanimous support of all member states.

On April 15, Lithuania disclosed a list of 102 sanctioned individuals, which included senior members of the Georgian Dream government, GD MPs, Interior Ministry officials, and judges.

