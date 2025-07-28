Lithuania Sanctions 10 More Georgian Citizens

Lithuania has sanctioned 10 additional Georgian officials, including judges and prosecutors involved in high-profile protest- and opposition-related cases, Georgian Dream MPs, and the head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. They join 102 other Georgians already on Lithuania’s list of unwanted persons.

The sanctions are intended to bar foreign individuals involved in gross human rights violations, money laundering, and corruption from entering the country. The newly sanctioned individuals are banned from entering Lithuania through 2030.

The list of newly sanctioned individuals includes:

Nino Galustashvili – Tbilisi City Court Judge Jvebe Nachkebia – Tbilisi City Court Judge Irakli Shvangiradze – Tbilisi City Court Judge Mari Meshveliani – Prosecutor Natia Tatiashvili – Prosecutor Sulkhan Tamazashvili – Adjara Government Head, former police chief Mariam Lashkhi – Georgian Dream MP Nino Tsilosani – Georgian Dream MP Razhden Kuprashvili – Anti-Corruption Bureau Chief Viktor Metreveli – Prosecutor

Some of them have also recently been targeted by Estonia, which added 19 more Georgians to its sanctions list. In mid-July, Latvia also expanded its own list to designate 55 additional Georgians as persona non grata, though their names have not been disclosed.

