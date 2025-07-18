Margus Tsahkna, Estonian FM Source: Margus Tsahkna/X.
Estonia Sanctions 19 More Georgian Officials

Civil.ge Send an email 18/07/2025 - 18:41
Estonia has sanctioned 19 more Georgian officials after Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna signed a directive on July 17, adding them to the list that now includes 102 Georgian citizens banned from entering the Baltic state.

Among those sanctioned are Georgian Dream Justice Minister Paata Salia; newly approved Prosecutor General Giorgi Gvarakidze; MPs, particularly those in the Tsulukiani Commission investigating alleged misconduct by former officials; judges overseeing high-profile protest- and opposition-related cases, including Nino Galustashvili and Jvebe Nachkebia, who sentenced protesters to years in prison; and Adjara Government Head Sulkhan Tamazashvili, a former police chief.

“These individuals are directly or indirectly responsible for the persecution of peaceful protesters, journalists, and opposition representatives,” said FM Tsahkna. “The violence used by Georgian authorities, politicized court proceedings, and disproportionate punishments against protesters and opposition politicians are in contradiction with the core values of democracy and the conditions associated with Georgia’s EU candidate status.”

“Estonia will continue to support Georgia’s civil society, independent media, and European integration by standing up for the rights and dignity of the Georgian people,” Tsahkna emphasized.

The list of newly sanctioned individuals includes:

  1. Nino Galustashvili – Tbilisi City Court judge
  2. Giorgi Gvaramidze – Prosecutor General
  3. Aluda Gudushauri – GD MP, member of the Tsulukiani Commission
  4. Ilia Injia – GD MP, member of the Tsulukiani Commission
  5. Irakli Kadagishvili – GD MP, member of the Tsulukiani Commission
  6. Ani Khubejashvili – Prosecutor
  7. Mariam Lashkhi – GD MP
  8. Guram Macharashvili – GD MP, member of the Tsulukiani Commission
  9. Mari Meshveliani – Prosecutor
  10. Viktor Metreveli – Prosecutor
  11. Jvebe Natchkebia – Tbilisi City Court judge
  12. Nino Sakhelashvili – Batumi City Court judge
  13. Paata Salia – GD Minister of Justice
  14. Tengiz Sharmanashvili – GD MP, member of the Tsulukiani Commission
  15. Irakli Shvangiradze – Tbilisi City Court judge
  16. Sozar Subari – MP, member of the Tsulukiani Commission
  17. Aleksandre Tabatadze – MP, member of the Tsulukiani Commission
  18. Sulkhan Tamazashvili – Adjara Government Head
  19. Natia Tatiashvili – Prosecutor

On July 15, Latvia also expanded its sanctions list, adding 55 Georgian individuals over democratic backsliding and human rights violations in Georgia.

