Estonia Sanctions 19 More Georgian Officials

Estonia has sanctioned 19 more Georgian officials after Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna signed a directive on July 17, adding them to the list that now includes 102 Georgian citizens banned from entering the Baltic state.

Among those sanctioned are Georgian Dream Justice Minister Paata Salia; newly approved Prosecutor General Giorgi Gvarakidze; MPs, particularly those in the Tsulukiani Commission investigating alleged misconduct by former officials; judges overseeing high-profile protest- and opposition-related cases, including Nino Galustashvili and Jvebe Nachkebia, who sentenced protesters to years in prison; and Adjara Government Head Sulkhan Tamazashvili, a former police chief.

“These individuals are directly or indirectly responsible for the persecution of peaceful protesters, journalists, and opposition representatives,” said FM Tsahkna. “The violence used by Georgian authorities, politicized court proceedings, and disproportionate punishments against protesters and opposition politicians are in contradiction with the core values of democracy and the conditions associated with Georgia’s EU candidate status.”

“Estonia will continue to support Georgia’s civil society, independent media, and European integration by standing up for the rights and dignity of the Georgian people,” Tsahkna emphasized.

The list of newly sanctioned individuals includes:

Nino Galustashvili – Tbilisi City Court judge Giorgi Gvaramidze – Prosecutor General Aluda Gudushauri – GD MP, member of the Tsulukiani Commission Ilia Injia – GD MP, member of the Tsulukiani Commission Irakli Kadagishvili – GD MP, member of the Tsulukiani Commission Ani Khubejashvili – Prosecutor Mariam Lashkhi – GD MP Guram Macharashvili – GD MP, member of the Tsulukiani Commission Mari Meshveliani – Prosecutor Viktor Metreveli – Prosecutor Jvebe Natchkebia – Tbilisi City Court judge Nino Sakhelashvili – Batumi City Court judge Paata Salia – GD Minister of Justice Tengiz Sharmanashvili – GD MP, member of the Tsulukiani Commission Irakli Shvangiradze – Tbilisi City Court judge Sozar Subari – MP, member of the Tsulukiani Commission Aleksandre Tabatadze – MP, member of the Tsulukiani Commission Sulkhan Tamazashvili – Adjara Government Head Natia Tatiashvili – Prosecutor

On July 15, Latvia also expanded its sanctions list, adding 55 Georgian individuals over democratic backsliding and human rights violations in Georgia.

