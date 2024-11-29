Georgia’s GDP Up by 11% in October 2024

Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 11% for October 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on November 29.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: construction; manufacturing; financial and insurance activities; information and Communication; transportation and storage; and trade.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-October 2024 equaled 10%.

Also Read: