Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 6.6% in January-November 2024

On December 19, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published preliminary data indicating that in January-November 2024, Georgia’s foreign trade increased by 6.6% year-on-year totaling USD 21.113 billion in value.

In January-November 2024, Georgia’s exports increased by 7.9% to USD 6.011 billion, while imports grew by 6.1% to USD 15.102 billion. As a result, the country’s negative trade balance stood at USD 9.091 billion, representing 43.1% of its foreign trade turnover.

Source: Geostat

In the same period, Turkey was Georgia’s largest trade partner with USD 2.939 billion in trade volume, followed by Russia with USD 2.269 billion, the United States with USD 1.966 billion, China with USD 1,767 billion, and Germany with USD 1.204 billion.

During the reporting period, most of Georgia’s exports went to Kyrgyzstan with USD 1.166 billion, followed by Kazakhstan with USD 795 million, Azerbaijan with USD 664 million, Russia with USD 634 million, and Armenia – USD 564 million.

Most of Georgia’s imports came from Turkey, with a total value of USD 2.501 billion, followed by the United States with USD 1.829 billion, Russia with USD 1.636 billion, China with USD 1.487 billion, and Germany with USD 1.156 billion.

Source: Geostat

In January-November 2024, the largest exported commodities were motor cars – USD 2.219 billion followed by ferro-alloys – USD 317 million; spirituous beverages – USD 270 million; wine of fresh grapes – USD 262 million; precious metal ores and concentrates – USD 213 million; natural or artificial mineral and aerated waters, not containing added sugar – USD 154 million; waters, mineral and aerated waters, containing added sugar – USD 129 million; medicaments put up in measured doses – USD 110 million; nitrogenous fertilizers – USD 103 million; gold unwrought or in semi-manufactured forms, or in powder form – USD 96 million; other commodities – USD 2.139 billion.

Major imports were motor cars – USD 3.082 billion; petroleum and petroleum oils – USD 1.185 billion; followed by medicaments put up in measured doses – USD 563 million; petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons – USD 358 million; telephone sets and apparatus for the transmission or reception of voice, images or other data (including wired/wireless networks) – USD 295 million; automatic data processing machines and units thereof – USD 244 million; bars and rods of iron or non-alloy steel – USD 200 million; motor vehicles for the transport of goods – USD 198 million; cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes – USD 142 million; structures and parts of structures of iron or steel – USD 126 million; other commodities – USD 8.708 billion.

Also Read: