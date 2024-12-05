Watchdogs: Georgian Civil Sector Condemns Crackdown on Activists and Politicians

In a joint statement issued on December 4 by Transparency International-Georgia and more than twenty local CSOs, the Georgian civil sector has strongly condemned the recent illegal arrests of activists and politicians, carried out with excessive force. The statement calls for the immediate release of all those detained since November 28, the organization of new elections, reforms to the Central Election Commission (CEC), and a full investigation into those responsible for the disproportionate use of force against peaceful demonstrators.

“Ivanishvili’s Prime Minister announced repressions a few days ago, and today the law enforcement agencies have been involved in carrying out this task” the statement reads, referring to the detentions and searches of opposition and activists by police on December 4. It warns that the regime’s actions are a new way of intimidating Georgian citizens who oppose the violent regime.

The joint statement also calls on international partners to take action, urging them to use the mechanisms at their disposal, including the imposition of sanctions on individuals responsible for the violence, including perpetrators, commanders and those in positions of authority.

The crackdown in Georgia began on 28 November, when Prime Minister Kobakhidze‘s announcement triggered mass protests. Riot police responded peaceful demonstrations with excessive force, including physical assaults, verbal abuse and mass arrests. In a further escalation on 4 December, police raided the offices and homes of several activists and politicians, many of whom were either arrested or physically assaulted.

The Georgian Association of Young Lawyers (GYLA), a local watchdog, said on 4 December that state institutions were involved in crimes against humanity and that the actions of state institutions constituted crimes against humanity. They also stressed that the protests exposed widespread political discrimination, torture and suffering, and warned that continued violent repression could lead to the situation being referred to the International Criminal Court.

Meanwhile, international scrutiny of Georgia’s political crisis is intensifying. The Baltic states have already imposed sanctions on individuals involved in the violence, and on December 5 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine imposed sanctions on GD honorary chair Bidzina Ivanishvili and his associates – “19 individuals who are selling out the interests of Georgia and its people.” The situation in Georgia remains volatile as the international community closely monitors developments and urges a return to democratic norms and respect for human rights.

List of Signatory Organizations is as follows:

International Transparency – Georgia

International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy Civil Society Foundation

European orbit of Georgia

Sapari

Democracy Defenders

Civic idea

Civil Solidarity Fund

Kvareli Euroclub

Proactive Group Georgia

Democratic Development Union of Georgia

Georgia Reforms Association

Georgian Future Academy

Center for Economic Policy Research

Prevention for progress

Human Rights Defenders Association

Human Rights Center

Georgian Strategy and International Relations Research Center Civil Movement for Freedom

Partnership for Human Rights

Tolerance and Diversity Institute

Open Space Caucasus

Democracy Search Institute

Scientific-intellectual club “Dialogue of Generations” – RICDOG

Rule of Law Center

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)