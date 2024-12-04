Police Raids, Arrests Opposition, Activists

On December 4, police investigators entered the homes and offices of the opposition parties and activists. In several cases, reports say the entry was made with deceit; in most cases, police said they had court warrants for search but did not present them to the owners or party leaders. Searches are reported to be conducted without witness presence. Some police investigators justified that by saying the searches are conducted under the “urgent investigative requirement” exception procedure. Trucks were loaded by the police with office equipment and other items at the searched party offices.

PM Irakli Kobakhidze told the journalists the measures were “prevention, not repression” and spoke about fireworks allegedly purchased by those parties and activists in anticipation of unrest. He also referred to a security service investigation of an alleged coup.

The police arrested the leader of the opposition Coalition for Change, Nika Gvaramia, and member, Gela Khasaia, as well as the founder of the activist group “Dafioni”, Zviad Tsetskhladze.

Police also initiated a search of the home of Ilia Ghlonti, a leader of the online activist group “Daitove.” The group has been prominent on social networks to mobilize support for the protest movement. Police have charged him with “organization or management of a group activity accompanied by violence, raids, damage, or destruction” and participation in disorders. Notably, the search began before Ghlonti’s lawyer arrived at the scene. The police took Ghlonti’s phone, laptops, and any other electronic device he had. Another Daitove member’s Sopo Botkoveli’s home was reportedly searched as well.

Police also searched the offices of Unity-UNM’s youth organization, blocked access to both journalists and Tinatin Bokuchava, Sopo Japaridze, and Levan Khabeishvili Unity-UNM leaders. They failed to present search warrants or reasons for the search. After the search, the police arrested the members of the youth organization: Davit Gedenidze, Vakhtang Gagnidze, Irakli Ardia, Saba Birkaia, and Mishiko Janikashvili.

The police entered the offices of the member parties of the Coalition for Change (Girchi – more Freedom, Ahali and Droa). While the buildings were being searched, the leader of the Coalition, Nika Gvaramia, demanded to enter the premises and was denied entry. After an altercation with the police, broadcast live, Gvaramia was tackled to the ground and arrested. Officers dragged him to the police car, apparently unconscious. The media later saw and recorded him being conscious, entering the detention facility under convoy. Party member Gela Khasaia, who was recording Gvaramia’s arrest, was also arrested and also dragged to their car even though he did not resist arrest.

The founder of Dafioni, the youth organization that has been active in mobilizing support for the protest, including against the Foreign Agents’ law, Zviad Tsetskhladze, was also detained. The information on this was shared by the organization itself on social media.

Saba Buadze, a member of the opposition coalition Strong Georgia, reported on Facebook that two members of that coalition, Vepkho Kasradze and Vaso Kadzelashvili, were detained by police over unverified incriminating footage aired by the GD-propaganda outlet, Imedi TV. The recordings were not checked for authenticity. There is currently no further information about their arrest.

The police also searched the houses of two activists – one of the founders of Daitove group Kristine Botkoveli and of the activist Saba Jajanidze. Searches started in the office of the Nabiji activist organization.

