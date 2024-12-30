TI Georgia Reports Alarming Increase in Violence Against Media in 2024

On December 30, Transparency International-Georgia has released an yearly report on the cases of violence against the media and the response of the state institutions. The report assessed 2024 year as alarming and highlighted a disturbing rise in violence against journalists and media representatives in Georgia. According to the report, nearly 200 cases of physical and verbal attacks, along with attempts to intimidate and silence the media, have been recorded this year alone. This marks a nearly fivefold increase compared to 2023.

TI-Georgia has documented the violence against the media representatives according in five categories, including : Open attacks on media representatives; Illegal detention and fines of journalists; Attempts of threats, pressure, and intimidation against media representatives; The use of accreditation rules by Parliament against the media; The use of judicial measures against the media.

Special attention is paid to the violence against journalists covering the pro-European protests. TI -Georgia reported over 90 cases of media violations during these protests, including “targeted attacks, severe physical injuries, unlawful detentions, fines, deliberate damage to equipment, illegal interference with journalistic activities, injuries caused by tear gas, sprays, and water cannons, threats, and insults.” Journalists were subject to violence not only by law enforcement but also by so-called “titushky” (hired thugs). The most critical cases of attack on Maka Chikhladze, Giorgi Shetsiruli, and Guram Rogava were highlighted in the report.

According to the organization, the day of the parliamentary elections on October 26 “was also difficult for journalists,” as Media Checker reported that 70 media representatives faced interference in their work.

Additionally, the watchdog noted that since November, the Communications Commission has maintained a negative stance against critical media broadcasters of Georgia, especially during the pre-election period, when “numerous contested violation protocols against television stations critical of the government.” The report also stated that even though the commission did issue several violation protocols against government-leaning broadcasters, it still “could not balance the irreparable damage caused to critical television stations.”

TI-Georgia also requested information on statistics regarding crimes committed against journalists. “According to the Special Investigative Service, from January 1 to November 30, 2024, investigations were launched into 16 criminal cases related to illegal interference with journalists’ professional activities, of which 9 investigations are still ongoing.” The report also noted that the Prosecutor General’s Office initiated “criminal proceedings against 7 individuals, and 1 criminal case was closed. The response from the Special Investigative Service does not indicate whether any of the investigations have been concluded or if the perpetrators have been held accountable.”

“The inability and ineffective functioning of state institutions to combat crimes against the media provide a clear example of state capture, where various branches of government, concentrated around a single party, are used solely to consolidate the power of that party. This is in stark contrast to their primary purpose, which is to serve the interests of society impartially,” TI-Georgia concluded.

