Public Defender: “Alarming” 80% of Detainees Report Mistreatment, Violence by Police

Public defender Levan Ioseliani has said that 124 out of 156 persons (80%) detained during the protest that his office had access to reported being subjected to violence and mistreatment by the police. “The number of citizens claiming that the police used excessive force is growing at an alarming rate,” Ioseliani said and urged law enforcement not to overstep legal boundaries. He also called upon the Special Investigative Service (SIS) to promptly investigate and act upon such cases.

Public Defender’s Office said it was working to provide the families of detainees with information about their whereabouts since some have been transferred to detention centers across the country.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) updated the public on the number of arrests, revealing that 224 activists were detained between 28 November and 2 December. Most of them face administrative charges, including petty hooliganism and disobeying lawful police orders. Court proceedings for the detained individuals are ongoing, with watchdogs reporting that the courts summarily dismiss the claims of mistreatment.

The protests, which began on November 28, were sparked by an announcement from Irakli Kobakhidze, leader of the Georgian Dream (GD) party, that the government was halting the EU accession process. The demonstrations have continued since.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)