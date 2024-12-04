CoE Human Rights Chief Condemns Police Violence, Urges Investigations

The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O’Flaherty, has called on the Georgian authorities to respect human rights, including the freedoms of peaceful assembly and expression, following the violent dispersal of protests in Tbilisi. He urged the immediate release of individuals detained for exercising their right to protest peacefully and condemned the use of force against demonstrators and journalists.

“While acts of violence by some protesters have occurred, they do not justify excessive force by police. Concerning the reported widespread use of water cannons and pepper spray against peaceful demonstrators, I stress that force, if used, must be a last resort and must meet strict standards of necessity and proportionality. Dispersal should also only be used as a last resort, following appropriate de-escalation efforts. Peaceful demonstrators must retain their right to assemble freely,” said Michael O’Flaherty.

Citing information from the Public Defender’s Office and other sources, the Commissioner expressed concern about reports of excessive use of force, including serious injuries to demonstrators and journalists. He called on the Georgian Special Investigation Service to launch investigations into police brutality, including actions by the so-called “men in black,” who operate without identification and have been accused of the most serious abuses. O’Flaherty stressed the need for all law enforcement officials to display “proper forms” as required by international human rights standards to ensure accountability.

The protests, which began on November 28 following Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement to halt EU integration efforts until 2028, were met with a harsh response by riot police, including excessive use of tear gas, water cannons, arrests, and physical and verbal abuse. Journalists have also reported numerous attacks while carrying out their duties.

International partners, such as Baltic countries, have condemned the violence and imposed sanctions on the responsible authorities. Earlier, Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions and political deadlock in Georgia, urging investigations into the alleged excessive use of force.

