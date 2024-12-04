U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson Calls for Sanctions on Georgian Authorities Responsible for Crackdown on Activists, Opposition

On December 4, the U.S. Helsinki Commission Chairman Representative Joe Wilson (SC-02) issued a statement in response to the “de-facto Georgian government’s” crackdown against Georgian activists, protestors, and members of the opposition, stressing the need for personal sanctions by the U.S. State Department and the European allies against “the mayor of Tbilisi, the Minister of the Interior, and all other officials responsible.”

“The de-facto Georgian government has shed all pretense of democracy and has now started arresting innocent activists and peaceful members of the opposition in their homes and places of work. Make no mistake: Georgian Dream is using Kremlin-style dictatorial tactics,” stresses Wilson, adding that “the U.S. government must respond to punish those involved in perpetrating violence and brutality against innocent Georgians immediately.”

The U.S. Representative stresses that if the U.S. doesn’t act now, “Georgian Dream will continue escalating their campaign of violence and brutality to levels we have not seen in the country in decades,” emphasizing that “the Department of State should begin by announcing personal sanctions against the mayor of Tbilisi, the Minister of the Interior, and all other officials responsible for orchestrating this crackdown. I call on our European allies to do the same.”

