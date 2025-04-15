Transparency International: Grant Law Amendments a Threat to Civil Society

On April 15, Transparency International strongly condemned recent legislative amendments to Georgia’s Law on Grants, warning that such changes “pose a direct threat to Georgian civil society’s ability to operate independently and play its vital role in safeguarding democracy and the rule of law.” Transparency International expressed solidarity with its local chapter, TI Georgia, and other civil society groups in the country, urging the ruling Georgian Dream party to withdraw the proposed changes and repeal all previously adopted restrictive laws.

“These proposed legal changes are incompatible with Georgia’s commitments to democratic governance and the rule of law,” the statement reads. “Although presented as measures to protect national interests, they risk severely limiting public oversight and civic participation – key pillars of an accountable and transparent government.” The statement says restrictions on foreign funding for independent organizations would undermine anti-corruption efforts and create conditions where abuse of power can go scrutinized.

The statement comes amid recent legislative changes, particularly amendments to Georgia’s law on Grants, which would require prior government approval for foreign funding of civil society organizations and punish recipients for unapproved funding with fines.

TI described the amendments as part of a broader pattern of democratic backsliding, citing “a decade-long consolidation of power by a single political force” and the institutionalization of corruption as state institutions fall under one-party control. “The ruling party now targets independent civil society, media and opposition groups that defend transparency,” the statement said.

The organization also noted that TI Georgia has long been a leading voice exposing state capture, systemic corruption, and electoral manipulation — and has faced persistent targeting as a result. “Today, it seems clear that these repressive laws are designed to silence organizations like TI Georgia,” the statement said.

