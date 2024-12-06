Opposition Leader Aleko Elisashvili Sentenced to Two Months Pre-Trial Detention

Aleko Elisashvili, one of the leaders of the opposition alliance Strong Georgia, has been sentenced to two months of pre-trial detention by a Tbilisi City court. He was charged under Article 156, Part 2, Subparagraph “a” of the Criminal Code (persecution of a person in connection with political activity, committed with violence) following the incident alleging verbal and physical assault on Ali Babaev, a member of the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party. Prosecutors describe the incident as a politically motivated attack.

The court denied Elisashvili’s defense team’s request for bail, which was set at 3,000 GEL [1067 USD]. The prosecutor argued that releasing Elisashvili could lead him to commit new crimes and possibly influence witnesses. The defence, however, pointed to video footage of the incident showing Elisashvili in a state of necessary self-defence during his confrontation with Babayev. Elisashvili’s lawyer argued that Babaev, armed with an iron bar, approached Elisashvili intending to hit him.

Elisashvili’s arrest took place on December 4 near Freedom Square, during a clash between the leaders of opposition parties and government-paid thugs. While the arrest occurred amidst the conflict, it was specifically linked to the attack on Babaev, not the broader confrontation.

During the life broadcast it was also clear, that Elisashvili sustained injuries during his arrest, prompting the Special Investigation Service (SIS) to open an inquiry into potential abuse of power by police officials during the arrest.

The arrest comes amid growing concerns about a crackdown on opposition leaders and activists. Police have been increasingly detaining key members of opposition parties, leading to accusations of state-led repression. In another case, Nika Gvaramia, a prominent member of the Coalition for Change, was sentenced to eight days in prison on administrative charges, after he was arrested during a police raid on the office of the opposition party Droa when he demanded to enter the premises.

A new phase of repression began as a result of the protests that followed Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement to halt EU-Integration, with local and international politicians warning that this would be a sign of turning the country away from democratic values. Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and Ukraine have already imposed sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling GD party, and the MIA officials responsible for human rights violations during the dispersal of the rallies.

