International Press Groups Demand Immediate Action Amid Journalist Assaults in Tbilisi

International press freedom organizations, including the International Press Institute (IPI), have issued a joint statement, strongly condemning the targeted violence against journalists during pro-EU protests in Georgia.

Citing the Mapping Media Freedom platform, the statement notes that “at least 50 media workers experienced physical attacks, verbal abuse or obstruction as police violently dispersed the pro-EU demonstrations”. The statement notes that many of the victims were affiliated with independent or government-critical outlets and outlines the cases of Aleksandre Keshelashvili (Publika.ge) and Ana Mskhaladze (Publika.ge), Beka Beradze (Radio Tavisufleba).

“Guram Rogava of Formula TV was brutally assaulted by riot police, as shown in footage from Radio Tavisupleba [Radio Free Europe/RL Tbilisi office] and Formula TV, which documented the riot police officer striking him. He sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized”. – We read in the statement.

The press organizations also address the case of Mariam Gaprindashvili (TV Pirveli). “Investigative reporter Mariam Gaprindashvili of TV Pirveli suffered a head injury and breathing difficulties after being assaulted, temporarily losing consciousness and requiring 24-hour hospitalization”.

“Other journalists and camera operators from media outlets including Netgazeti.ge, OC Media, Mtavari Arkhi, JAMNews, and others were also targeted. The list of journalists targeted also includes camera operator Davit Bejanishvili from the Georgian Public Broadcaster, who was injured by special forces”. – says the statement.

The media organizations highlight a disturbing pattern of hostility toward journalists, noting similar incidents during protests against the “Transparency of Foreign Influence” law earlier this year. They reiterate their support for Georgian journalists and call on the international community to demand action to protect media freedom in the country.

The statement was signed by the following organizations:

International Press Institute (IPI)

Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

European Federation of Journalists (EFJ)

PEN International

Free Press Unlimited (FPU)

European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF)

Justice for Journalists Foundation

Association of European Journalists

Index on Censorship

OBC Transeuropa (OBCT)

European Broadcasting Union (EBU)

Also Read:

04/12/2024 – Live Blog: Aborted EU Accession | Nika Gvaramia and Gela Khasaia Arrested

