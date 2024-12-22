Addressing Crowds, President Zurabishvili Summons Ivanishvili to Negotiate New Elections

On a jam-packed Rustaveli avenue, President Salome Zurabishvili addressed the protesters and the nation. Zurabishvili spoke in front of the First Georgian Gymnasium, adorned by statues of Ilia Chavhavadze and Akaki Tsereteli, two pillars of the Georgian national awakening in 19th century. Affirming that she remains in office, she called on Bidzina Ivanishvili to come to the Presidential residence and negotiate the new election date before December 29.

The audio and live feed have been interrupted several times due to technical problems. Some suspected jamming. This is what the President said:

“We are here today in a symbolic location, in this school, my father was studying. Behind me, Ilia [Chavchavadze] and Akaki [Tsereteli] are looking down on the new Georgia that has already been born through you. Tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, it will be a strong, very European Georgia, and no one can stop it. True, there are about 300 of you here [a sarcastic reference to Kobakhidze’s claims that only a few hundred people attend the ongoing protests], true, they took our stage and microphones and promised to put me behind bars, but we are not afraid.

We are not afraid that there is only love here. Those who say that some kind of confrontation is born here, they are lying, there is only peace, love and freedom reigning here. Among many marches coming to this today, there was Antsukhelidze March [of the army veterans], and we all have a duty towards him [Antsukhelidze, Georgian military was tortured and killed by Russian occupying forces in 2008, following his refusal to spit on the flag. The murder was filmed. – eds.]. I also have a duty towards him, we all have duty before him, who laid his life for this new Georgia. Alongside him, many heroes from our past have contributed to us standing here, for Georgia being alive. But Georgia never yields when it is right. It is right now. And you are right, too.

I will tell you what awe are gong to do, what I am going to do. I remain faithful to the Constitution that I swore on six years ago. Although the Georgian Dream has trampled upon it, it stands just as Georgia does. I can only stay faithful to it. I will remain faithful to the Georgian army veterans marching today and who defend Georgia; to the army, army which remains loyal to the partners that have supported, equipped, and strengthened it. I am and will remain its Commander-in-chief. I will remain true to the people who stand here. And not only to people who stand here. Let no one think that I am not everyone’s President. I am the President of all Georgians, and so I will remain.

Whoever wants for things to end well in this country, let them come to the [presidential Orbeliani] Palace. I call on [Bidzina] Ivanishvili to come to the palace tomorrow, because he governs everything. I am ready to sit down and to negotiate how the elections should take place. But the date for the new elections has to be decided before the [December] 29. We all have a great chance to move forward this country, to give an example of democracy, reconciliation and progress for the whole world. I am expecting an answer. I will give a full recorded allocution tomorrow evening from the residence as they seem to be stealing not only our stage [referring to the snitching of stage earlier today allegedly by police], but also stealing my voice [referring to jamming].”

Before Zurabishvili’s appearance, Georgian and European anthems were played and sung by Georgians gathered to demand the restoration of the country’s democratic and European trajectory. Mass protests against the Georgian Dream’s decision to halt the EU accession protest have been ongoing for the 25th day despite violent police dispersals and repression.

