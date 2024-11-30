President Zurabishvili: Resistance Movement has Started

On November 29, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili shared her video address to the protesting Georgian society, emphasizing the importance of solidarity of public servants towards Georgia’s European future and noting that the resistance movement has started all over Georgia and won’t end. She also called upon the special forces not to raise their hands against the protesters.

President Zurabishvili began her speech by emphasizing that “Georgians and their society are very “tough” and that it is obvious that no one is ready to get used to Georgia turning into Russia, the Georgian Constitution losing its meaning, the illegitimate government and parliament taking over the country. She noted that she is closely following all the spontaneous and “extremely peaceful” protests taking place in various cities of the country, including Batumi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, Akhmeta, Lagodekhi and Telavi.

She noted that she knows that the patrol police are now “doing everything in their power” and thanked them for their efforts, while calling on the special forces not to raise their hands against the protesting youth or any other demonstrators, urging them to “refrain” from violence because there is no need for that, and noting that if violence is used, she holds each representative of the special forces, as well as their boss, responsible for it.

The President emphasized the importance of the people who have taken to the streets in solidarity in the cities of Berlin, Paris, Washington, Brussels, Poznan and Strasbourg. She noted that this “huge movement” requires action, which is already seen in the fact that the 157 employers of the MFA distancing themselves from the “pro-Russian” policies of the GD. She also noted the resignation of the Georgian Ambassador to Bulgaria and other Ambassadors who expressed their criticism of the decision, saying that these are the people who should represent be representing the European future of Georgia in the European cities, not the halting of the EU integration.

Zurabishvili also emphasized the importance of the protests of the Defense Ministry employees, saying that as the commander-in-chief she understands how unacceptable it is for the Georgian army to see its partners being insulted and considered untrustworthy.

The President also noted the protests of more than 450 people working in the education sector, 19 judges, more than 100 employees of the Service Development Agency of the Ministry of Justice, 16 employees of the Constitutional Court, 42 employees of the Public Broadcaster of Adjara, etc., stressing that this is a “very big movement” and adding: “This means that where the future and interests of Georgia are most at stake, this protest has emerged and will not stop.”

In addition, President Zurabishvili stressed that there is no expectation that these people will leave their jobs, on the contrary, they should stay and serve their country tomorrow, but today they should express their protest. She also promised to protect them with the help of non-governmental organizations in case of any punitive measures taken against them because of their political views.

Finally, she emphasized that she, as well as the Georgian society, feels responsibility for the 43 people who were arrested during yesterday’s rally and won’t forget about them.

“The resistance movement has started, it was started by you, not at the behest of anyone, not at the request of anyone, spontaneously, a peaceful and constitutional resistance movement… I am completely with you and we are all together until Georgia achieves its goal of returning to its European path, achieving new elections and securing the protection of its future once and for all,” she concluded.

