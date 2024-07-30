PM Kobakhidze Meets President Pezeshkian During Visit to Iran to Attend President’s Inauguration

The Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, accompanied by the First Vice Prime Minister/Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili has arrived in Tehran, Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian. 70 foreign delegations are attending the ceremony which is held at the Iranian Majles.

Prime Minister Kobakhidze has already met with President Masoud Pezeshkian to congratulate him on his election. The government administration did not provide any information on the topics of the meeting.

“The Iranian President emphasized that bolstering ties with neighboring countries and the region is a priority of the foreign policy for the Islamic Republic of Iran and its 14th government,” the Islamic Republic News Agency, Iran’s official news agency reported, adding that “considering the development of the relations between the two countries as a win-win gain, not only for Tehran and Tbilisi but for the entire region, Pezeshkian highlighted Iran’s commitment, akin to Georgia’s, to harnessing their potential to strengthen bilateral relations, aiming for the prosperity and progress of both peoples.” The Agency reports that Georgian PM Kobakhidze said that “Iran holds an important and constructive position in the region and expressed his pleasure over the prevailing friendly atmosphere in the bilateral relations between the two nations.”

The Islamic Republic News Agency also reported that the Georgian PM “observed that the relations between Iran and Georgia are progressing across various sectors, with daily improvements in people-to-people interactions and cooperation within the private sectors of both countries.”

More to follow…

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)