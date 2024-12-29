On December 29, the ruling Georgian Dream party held an inauguration of its chosen candidate Mikheil Kavelashvili for the post of President of Georgia. The brief ceremony was held in the parliament building. No foreign ambassadors attended the inauguration, with the GD claiming that they hadn’t been invited due to lack of space in the parliament building. Similarly, few representatives of the Georgian armed forces attended the swearing-in of their new commander-in-chief. The inauguration was attended by the patron of the GD, Bidzina Ivanishvili. In a break with tradition, EU flags were conspicuously absent from the parliament’s plenary hall, which was decorated only with Georgian flags and traditional decorations.

In a move that further widens Georgia’s deepening political divisions, former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili was elected President of Georgia on December 14 after garnering 224 votes from the college comprising of the all-GD legislature and local councilors, being the only candidate on the list. Domestic and international actors have rejected Kavelashvili’s legitimacy, citing President Salome Zurabishvili as the only legitimate institution in the country.

Kavelashvili’s Speech

In his inaugural address, which focused largely on the past and history and the foundations of the Georgian nation’s distinctiveness, but lacked a vision or plan for the future, Mikheil Kavelashvili reflected on the resilience and enduring spirit of the Georgian people. He emphasized that Georgia, a historic nation formed over millennia, has survived countless hardships, defended its homeland and values against the world’s greatest empires and numerous enemies. Kavelashvili praised the Georgian nation for creating not only a country, but also “an eternal idea called homeland,” which continues to unite and inspire its people. He highlighted the unique culture and traditions that are deeply intertwined with Georgian identity, preserved across generations through shared values and a common history.

Kavelashvili emphasized the critical importance of unity, which he described as rooted in mutual respect, love of family, and devotion to the homeland. “A strong family means a strong Georgia,” he said, emphasizing how Georgian families instill respect for elders, love of freedom, and commitment to justice. He also celebrated the Georgian language as a profound expression of the nation’s character and history, calling it a vessel for centuries of perseverance and cultural achievement. “The Georgian language best reflects the character of the Georgian person and those emotions that are unique to us,” he noted, underscoring its role in preserving Georgia’s heritage and inspiring future generations.

He underscored the Georgian people’s enduring pursuit of peace as a cornerstone of their history and values. He noted that while Georgians have fought countless battles to defend their homeland and traditions, their ultimate goal has always been to achieve peace. “The Georgian people have always understood that peace is the main prerequisite for survival and development,” he said, noting that the traditional Georgian table, which begins with a toast to God and peace, symbolizes the nation’s gratitude and longing for harmony after centuries of war.

Kavelashvili also urged caution and foresight in addressing modern challenges, stressing the importance of learning from past mistakes and putting national interests first. Reflecting on recent regional and global developments, he acknowledged the significant threats Georgia has faced and overcome through the unity of its people and state. “The decisive role has been played by the character of the freedom-loving Georgian, who does not tolerate oppression, injustice or disrespect,” he noted.

Kavelashvili spoke of the pain caused by the conflicts that separated Georgians from their Abkhazian and Ossetian brothers and sisters, with whom they shared centuries of history, friendship and love. He never mentioned Russia or Russian occupation in this context.

He expressed confidence in healing the wounds of war and restoring the tradition of harmonious coexistence in a united and strong Georgia. Kavelashvili highlighted Georgia’s legacy of tolerance and humanity, noting that people of different ethnic and religious backgrounds have long considered Georgia their homeland and have often stood alongside Georgians to defend it.

“Every citizen of Georgia is precious to me, regardless of their views or political affiliation. I intend to be everyone’s President, regardless of who likes me and who doesn’t! My future efforts will be aimed at consolidating and uniting the society. No matter who has different views on this or that issue – we must unite around our homeland, values and rules based on mutual respect. Around the future that we must continue to build together,” he said.

