Watchdog: Police Target Journalists, Many Injured

The Media Ombudsman issued a statement condemning the targeted police brutality against journalists during the violent overnight dispersal of the rally. They call on the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Special Investigation Service to launch immediate investigations. The Ombudsman emphasized the need for accountability under the Criminal Code’s Article 154, which addresses unlawful interference with journalists’ professional activities, and Article 156, which concerns the persecution of journalists. The media watchdog also urged the authorities to respect the rights of journalists and called for a thorough inquiry into the incidents.

Aleksandre Keshelashvili(Publika), Guram Rogava(Formula TV), Mariam Nikuradze (OC Media), Mindia Gabadze (Publika)

Multiple reports and video footage emerged during and after the rally, showing officers aggressing reporters during the protest, pushing them away from the protest area, obstructing their cameras, and, in several cases, beating them. Several reporters suffered injuries, with media reporting the following incidents:

These incidents highlight a disturbing pattern of harassment and violence against journalists. In 2021, journalist Aleksandre Lashkarava was brutally attacked by a far-right mob while covering the 5 July homophobic pogrom and later died.

