Watchdog: Police Target Journalists, Many Injured
The Media Ombudsman issued a statement condemning the targeted police brutality against journalists during the violent overnight dispersal of the rally. They call on the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Special Investigation Service to launch immediate investigations. The Ombudsman emphasized the need for accountability under the Criminal Code’s Article 154, which addresses unlawful interference with journalists’ professional activities, and Article 156, which concerns the persecution of journalists. The media watchdog also urged the authorities to respect the rights of journalists and called for a thorough inquiry into the incidents.
Multiple reports and video footage emerged during and after the rally, showing officers aggressing reporters during the protest, pushing them away from the protest area, obstructing their cameras, and, in several cases, beating them. Several reporters suffered injuries, with media reporting the following incidents:
- Guram Rogava (Formula TV) was hit on the back of the head from the back by a masked special forces officer and collapsed onto the pavement during a live broadcast. He is reported to have suffered skull and neck fractures;
- Alexander Keshelashvili (Publika) was arrested, beaten, and his work equipment taken away;
- Davit Tsagareli (Radio Free Europe) was hit in the abdomen during a live broadcast;
- Mariam Nikuradze (OC Media) was targeted with a water cannon and had pepper spray aimed at her, her camera was damaged;
- Nanuka Kajaia (TV Pirveli) was targeted with a water cannon during the live broadcast;
- Davit Bichikashvili (TV Pirveli) was beaten by the special forces;
- Giorgi Shetsiruli (TV Pirveli) was thrown to the ground and kicked by the special forces;
- Ana Mdivani (TV Pirveli) was pepper sprayed.
- Niko Kokaia (TV Pirveli) was pepper sprayed.
- Givi Avaliani (Neggazeti, Batumelebi) was pepper sprayed while carrying out her professional duties;
- Natia Amiranashvili (Publika) – her phone was snatched away;
- Giorgi Gogua (Project 64)- trown to the ground and kicked by the police;
- Irakli Managadze (Expressnews) kicked by the special forces
- Davit Bezhanishvili (First Channel)– injured while filming;
- Dea Mamiseishvili (Mtavari Channel) injured while filming;
- Giorgi Goginashvili (Mtavari Channel) injured while filming;
- Julia Kalaban(JAMnews photojournalist) was pepper sprayed while taking photos, thrown to the ground and kicked by the police;
- Mindia Gabadze (Publika) was injured by law enforcement officers while carrying out his professional duties;
- Nino Tsverava (Studio Monitor) was pushed around by the police while filming near Kashveti Church;
- Nino Shubitidze (Studio Monitor) was pushed down the stairs by law enforcement officers while filming near Kashveti Church.
These incidents highlight a disturbing pattern of harassment and violence against journalists. In 2021, journalist Aleksandre Lashkarava was brutally attacked by a far-right mob while covering the 5 July homophobic pogrom and later died.
