U.S. Secretary of State Condemns Georgian Dream’s Violence, Promises Additional Sanctions

On December 4, 2024, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken issued a statement strongly condemning recent violence by the Georgian Dream party against the demonstrators, stating that those responsible for suppressing peaceful assembly and expression will face consequences, and the U.S. is preparing additional sanctions to ensure accountability.

Antony J. Blinken said in the statement that “the United States strongly condemns the Georgian Dream party’s brutal and unjustified violence against Georgian citizens, protesters, members of the media, and opposition figures”. He called on the ruling Georgian Dream party “to cease its repressive tactics, including the use of arbitrary detention and physical violence, to silence its critics”.

US Secretary of State stressed that “those who undermine democratic processes or institutions in Georgia – including those who seek to suppress the rights of Georgian citizens to peacefully assemble and express themselves – will be held accountable.” The U.S. is prepared to take further actions, including additional sanctions, to ensure those responsible face full accountability for their unlawful actions.

The statement reiterates the U.S.’s unwavering support for Georgia since it’s independence and outlined that the United States stands firmly in solidarity with the Georgian people and will continue to support “the brave people of Georgia and their Euro-Atlantic aspirations”.

