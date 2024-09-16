Journalist and Activist Attacked in Occupied Abkhazia

Journalist David Gobechia and activist of the movement “Hara H-Pitsunda” Lia Agrba were attacked and physically assaulted on September 15, according to the Telegram channel Respublica/РЕСПУБЛИКА, which published a “statement of political and civil organizations” of occupied Abkhazia. The organizations claim that the attack was a political order issued by the so-called authorities against these individuals who publicly criticized the de facto Apartments Law. “Hara H-Pitsunda” actively opposes the sale of land in the occupied region.

The organizations report that Gobechia and Agrba were attacked by unidentified masked men who blinded both of them with tear gas and physically assaulted Gobechia. They claim that this attack is a “clear attempt to prevent the struggle for justice, democracy and the defense of national interests” in the occupied region.

The organizations call on the de facto law enforcement authorities to immediately identify the attackers. They also note that the so-called authorities are resorting to unauthorized methods to stifle dissent and that they now “have the chance to redeem themselves by immediately disclosing flagrant crimes with an obvious political background.”

