Young Activists Detained for Protesting Russian Land Grab in Abkhazia

The police in Sokhumi, occupied Abkhazia, detained six women and two men in their twenties for “petty hooliganism,” after they hung protest banners in several public places.

The activists who reportedly belong to “KharakhPitsunda” youth movement say the banners, featuring patriotic quotes from Abkhaz writers and politicians, were reportedly intended to draw attention “to issues concerning the country’s sovereignty and security.”

The group is known for opposing the transfer of the state “dacha” property “Pitsunda” to the Russian Federation, as well as the construction of apartment hotels and multi-story buildings in historic districts of Sokhumi.

According to local press reports, the women were released after a “prophylactic conversation” with police, while the two men were charged with administrative offences, a charge they deny.

Local official charged with upholding the rights, Anas Kishmariya said the police unduly restricted the right to freedom of thought, speech, and movement of the activists and pledged to defend their guaranteed freedoms.

The transfer of the Bichvinta/Pitsunda resort to Russian ownership has long been a hot-button issue, but this is the first time that youth activism has been vocal about it.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)