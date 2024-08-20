Campaign Beat: August 6-19

The parties have accelerated their election campaigns in the past two weeks. While the opposition is busy touring the regions, meeting with Georgians abroad, and opening new offices, the ruling Georgian Dream is trying to shape the agenda. As GD is scolded by the West and praised by the North, the situation in Georgia is heating up.

The following covers election-related updates spanning August 6-19

Election Environment

United States Clear Disappointment in GD Government… After the United States cut off some of the aid intended for the Georgian government, Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Congressman Mike Turner visited Georgia to make things clear in person. They met Georgian leaders, political parties, and civil society, spreading the message of bipartisan disappointment by the anti-democratic actions of the GD government, its U.S.-bashing, and the toll it took on Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration process. Both U.S. representatives emphasized that bilateral relations can be improved only after the Foreign Agents Law is abolished and the new Georgian government takes the necessary steps to reset the strategic partnership.

This disappointment was also underlined by U.S. President Joe Biden in his letter to President Zurabishvili on the occasion of the August War anniversary. In response, PM Kobakhidze gave a tone-deaf response, trying to shift responsibility. In the meantime, strained relations have materialized: U.S. funding cuts were reported in health and justice; deliveries of equipment to improve border security were suspended. The U.S. emphasizes that aid is only paused for the Georgian government, while the Georgian civil society will not face any cuts.

GD Feeding into Russia’s War Narrative… Georgian Dream used the August war anniversary to push their key election maxim: presenting elections as a stark choice between themselves – the party “which brings peace” – and “the party of war” represented by its opponents, framed as the “collective UNM” backed by the global conspiracy (“Global Party of War”). On August 13, the GD Political Council made a winding statement framing the 2008 war as a culmination of the repeated efforts of the UNM administration, backed by its Western patrons, to “bring Russian troops to Georgia.” The statement rehashed the classic Russian talking points, blamed former President Saakashvili for the war, insisted that he was taking orders from “outside,” and promised that UNM members would face a public trial after GD won the elections. The Russian side could not hide its satisfaction that the Georgian government had “come to its senses”: the Russian Charge d’Affaires to the United Nations even quoted the statement at a UN Security Council briefing.

GD Financed by Scam Call Centers?.. On August 12, the U.S. Helsinki Commission called on the U.S. State Department to “crack down” on the call centers “that sponsor Georgian Dream’s antidemocratic campaign against the Georgian people.” According to the U.S. Helsinki Commission, Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party “relies on dark money from a network of scam call centers around the world to fund its operations and harass its opposition.” While the opposition has backed up the Helsinki Commission’s accusations, insisting that it won’t spread information without concrete evidence and calling for a parliamentary investigative committee, GD members have flatly denied the accusations, claiming that they are the ones who actively participated in the international investigation that showed that Davit Kezerashvili, the former defense minister, is the one behind those call centers that are scamming European pensioners and stealing their money.

Democracy [or Authoritarian?] Festival: The GD conducted a “negative campaign” against the Democracy Festival – DemFest – organized by EECMD, a CSO network, and financed by the Danish government, calling it an “authoritarian festival” because of the presence of Mikheil Saakashvili’s pictures at some of the stands. Speaker Shalva Papuashvili demanded an explanation from the Danish Embassy for what he said was interference in internal affairs and not missing the opportunity to justify the foreign agent’s law. The festival was attended by political parties and CSOs and was held in Telavi, Kutaisi and Tsalenjikha. The municipality of Batumi denied the organizers the right to have the closing event there.

Polling wars… The GORBI poll, commissioned by government mouthpiece Imedi TV, predictably gave the wide lead to the ruling party, saying 59.3% would vote for it if the elections were held today. GORBI gave the UNM-led coalition 13.1%, the Strong Georgia coalition around Lelo 5.8%, and the Coalition for Change 5.5%. The ruling party used the poll to reinforce the narrative that they would get the constitutional majority, while the opposition laughed it off as a propaganda piece.

Pulling no punches: On August 11, one of the leaders of “Coalition for Change”, Nika Melia, was punched while talking to a journalist in Samtredia, Western Georgia. The young assailant claimed that the intention wasn’t political and he just had a “personal issue” with him. PM Kobakhidze called the incident “unacceptable”, while other GD members claimed that the attack was staged.

Champagne Problems… GD founder and Honorary Chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili and his family have had a rough couple of weeks. At first, on August 9, the administration of the Shekvetili Dendrological Park, a seaside garden created by ruling party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, said in a social media post that “all eight baobabs died,” which were supposed to further enrich Ivanishvili’s pet park but didn’t survive the transportation from Africa. Bizarrely, yet predictably, UNM and “so-called” NGOs were blamed (you can read more about this in our Baobab Republic).

On the same day, the journalistic investigation revealed large real estate acquisitions – some of them recent – in Moscow owned by family members of Ivanishvili. The reporters estimate the total value of the property to be at least USD 14.7 million. The Georgian Dream members targeted the organizations that took part in the investigation, blaming them for spreading “false information.” In response, OCCRP, one of the leading groups, released an official document to back up its claims.

Updates from CEC

Protection of CEC, Assignment of Duties: The Central Election Commission (CEC) has surrounded itself by a 3-meter-high metal fence that cost taxpayers GEL 300 thousand. While apparently hedging against the stormy future in this way, the CEC also informed the public about yet another controversial decision – the chairman of the precinct election commission will distribute the functions among the members of the commission no later than October 19, that is one week before the elections. These duties were assigned previously divided on election day. The opposition plans to appeal the decision in court, claiming that it creates a clear opportunity for the security service to influence the assigned persons on behalf of the ruling party.

Campaign Trail

Georgian Dream’s Delegates: On August 15, the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze announced the names of the Georgian Dream’s 22 “delegates” in electoral districts of Georgian regions. The delegates are chosen according to the amendment in the Electoral Code adopted in May 2024. Journalists pointed out that all 22 delegates presented by PM Kobakhidze are male. Among them – Ilia Injia, the son of Pridon Injia a pro-Russian and anti-liberal MP.

Religion as a Campaign Pillar, Again… On August 14, PM Irakli Kobakhidze signed a decree giving GEL 2 million (about USD 743 600) to St. Andrew’s Georgian University (SANGU) of the Georgian Orthodox Church (GoC). Blurring of the line between state and church has been a source of concern for advocates of a secular state. Back in March, the Prime Minister announced that the government had earmarked GEL 35 million (about USD 11,194,000) in the 2024 state budget to support the Georgian Patriarchate’s educational projects, in addition to the GEL 25 million (about USD 9,328,000) the Patriarchate receives annually.

Back to Sports, but Now with Olympians… On August 16, the Georgian Government held a welcoming ceremony for the athletes who participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The ceremony was held despite the Georgian President, Salome Zurabishvili’s announcement that she could not join or award the athletes with honor medals until September when she plans a big public celebration. During the ceremony, by the decision of the government, the participants without medals got GEL 50,000 (USD 18,625); athletes with bronze medals – GEL 250,000 (USD 93,110); athletes with silver medals – GEL 500,000 (USD 186,235); and finally, gold medalists walked away with GEL 1 million (USD 372,471).

“Strong Georgia” Presents Election Plans, Appoints the HQ Head: On August 9, the Coalition “Strong Georgia” presented its election plans titled “Ilia’s Way” (referring to Ilia Chavchavadze, a key public figure in Georgia’s political history). According to the plans, the Coalition promises to provide 200,000 jobs; ensure that every graduate has a job opportunity; raise the pensions to GEL 1000 (approx. USD 370; currently the pensions are around USD 100); and implement all the reforms spelled out by the European Commission in its nine steps to start accession negotiations. On August 15, the Coalition also appointed the head of its headquarters – Davit Gamkrelidze. Gamkrelidze, once a prominent political figure, fell out of grace in 2003 when he refused to back the opposition and vanished from the political scene.

UNM Appoints New Chair of Party’s National Committee: On August 17, UNM held a congress during which the party members voted in favor of Mikheil Saakashvili’s initiative and appointed Koba Nakopia as the Chair of the party’s National Committee. Nakopia is the former chairman of the UNM political council, who resigned in January 2023.

Girchi’s Promises: In the past couple of weeks, the Girchi party has periodically shared its election promises: vote to elect the first-instance judges and police chiefs, expanding jury trials, abolishing excise duties on cigarettes and petrol, lifting restrictions on dual citizenship, doing away with speeding video fines, dumping construction permits for private houses; and ending Unified National Exams. They also promised to boost military funding and abolish the remaining elements of conscription.

Opposition Parties: Bigger, Stronger, Wiser?

Great Reconciliation in the “Strong Georgia” Coalition: On August 12, Aleko Elisashvili of the party Citizens joined the “Strong Georgia” Coalition, taking his place alongside the Lelo and For People parties and the Freedom Square political movement. The marked reconciliation between Elisashvili and Lelo top man Mamuka Khazaradze after years of mud-slinging that started in 2021.

On August 12, Aleko Elisashvili of the party Citizens the “Strong Georgia” Coalition, taking his place alongside the Lelo and For People parties and the Freedom Square political movement. The marked reconciliation between Elisashvili and Lelo top man Mamuka Khazaradze after years of mud-slinging that started in 2021. European Georgia Joins Coalition “Unity to Save Georgia”: On August 17, UNM leader Tina Bokuchava welcomed the rump European Georgia party to its coalition. The former GD-appointed Mayor of Kaspi, Manuchar Merebashvili, also joined on August 12.

On August 17, UNM leader Tina Bokuchava welcomed the rump European Georgia party to its coalition. The former GD-appointed Mayor of Kaspi, Manuchar Merebashvili, also joined on August 12. Coalition for Change Welcomes New Members: On August 18, the Republican Party – headed by Khatuna Samnidze – and the organization Activists for Future joined the Coalition for Change, originally formed by three other opposition parties, Ahali, Girchi-More Freedom and Droa.

Touring the Capital and Regions; Visits Abroad…

Also Read: