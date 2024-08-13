Aleko Elisashvili of “Citizens” Joins Coalition “Strong Georgia”

On August 12, Aleko Elisashvili of the party Citizens joined the “Strong Georgia” Coalition, taking his place alongside the Lelo and For People parties and the Freedom Square political movement. The decision was the result of a reconciliation between Elisashvili and Lelo leader Mamuka Khazaradze after years of strained relations following a harsh verbal conflict during a live broadcast in 2021. Rumors about the expected coalition move have been circulating in recent days.

Elisashvili’s announcement about joining the Coalition was held as a public event in Tbilisi, where Elisashvili spoke directly to the assembled people, explaining why he and Khazaradze had decided to put aside their differences. He noted that they both decided that “this is not the time for apologies, this is the time for reconciliation and standing together” with only one goal – to rid Georgia of people who have abused their power and don’t want to give it up, even if keeping it means “selling the country”.

During a live broadcast on January 19, 2021 on Rustavi 2, Elisashvili called Khazaradze a “usurer” and accused him of fleecing the nation and lining his own pockets. He said the ex-banker only spoke out when the government came for his money. Khazaradze, for his part, called Elisashvili “a man without dignity” who had sold out opposition unity for a handful of bitcoins.

